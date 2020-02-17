Odd ‘The Mandalorian’ Rumor Says WWE’s Sasha Banks Has Shot Scenes For Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: WWE wrestler Sasha Banks arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft … [+] Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

This one made me do a double-take when I first heard it, but here we are. According to sources via the popular Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, none other than the WWE’s Sasha Banks will be a guest star in season 2 of The Mandalorian, and she’s already shot her scenes for the new season, which will be out this coming October.

Banks is a flamboyant WWE Superstar who has not wrestled since early January, and even sat out the Royal Rumble, citing an injury. But it seems possible that perhaps this was a period when she was shooting these scenes for The Mandalorian.

Is this as random as it sounds? Maybe, maybe not.

From what I can tell, the 28 year-old Banks, real name Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, has not acted in anything other than playing her character in WWE to date. So this would be a first for her.

With that said, The Mandalorian is already a series that has co-starred a former MMA fighter in Gina Carano (though she had acted elsewhere before this), and the WWE is an industry that has pumped out a large number of actors over the years, whether that’s John Cena (starring in the new Fast and Furious this year), Dave Bautista (of Guardians of the Galaxy) or The Rock (literally the highest paid actor in Hollywood), and the organization is a mine for some serious talent. It’s just that it’s usually…men who are breaking out as stars, not women.

If you’ve ever seen Banks in or out of the ring, it’s pretty easy to imagine how her natural charisma could translate into acting elsewhere. I am having difficulty thinking other WWE women who have broken out with major acting roles. I know Stacey Keibler ended up having a few guest spots on TV shows from Psych to How I Met Your Mother, but other examples elude me. Sasha Banks showing up on a show as big as The Mandalorian, however, would be sort of a next-level appearance, depending on the role, as we’re assuming she won’t be hidden under some sort of rubber alien mask. I could see her as a Twi’lek though, now that I think about it.

(If you’re looking for a good cross-section of the WWE and acting outside of the usual action blockbusters we’ve mentioned from those other guys, I would recommend watching “Fighting with My Family,” which is a great film following the career trajectory of real-life WWE star Paige from her humble UK origins, and while Paige is not playing herself, she’s instead played by none other than now-Oscar nominee, Florence Pugh. It’s a great film.)

Anyway, back to Sasha Banks. I have been following her career since she showed up on NXT, and it would be very cool to see her in a series as high profile as The Mandalorian, and potentially go on to have a larger career in the field like Cena, Bautista and The Rock before her. But we’ll have to wait and see if any of this pans out.

