Odion Ighalo Can Prove The Doubters Wrong

It might have been last chance saloon for Manchester United to bring in a centre forward towards the end of the January transfer window, but Odion Ighalo comes with Premier League experience and a hunger to prove himself.

As a childhood Red Devils fan, Ighalo knows exactly what has been missing from Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side.

Odion Jude Ighalo of Nigeria during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Nigeria at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 17, 2019.

“They [Man United] have a striker that stays mostly in the middle, but Martial likes to come from the side, even Rashford and all that, so you need someone in the middle that can keep the ball, hold the ball, because I’ve watched so many United games,” Ighalo said.

“So they need a physicality there up front to keep the ball, to give and to make some movement, which I believe, if everything goes well, I can add to the team.”

With 17 goals and six assists in the Premier League in a struggling Watford side, Ighalo does know where the back of the net is. After all, he finished as top scorer for Nigeria in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The cynicism of the masses over this move is the fact that Ighalo has spent the last three years in China, with Shanghai Shenhua. While the standard, at this present moment, is not at an incredibly advanced level, Ighalo has continued scoring goals – 46 in 72 appearances – for both club and country.

As Ighalo rightly points out, Manchester United are missing a focal point. While Anthony Martial is usually clever with holding the ball up and bringing others into play, the France international has tendencies to switch off and become complacent – especially when the only other striker fit is 18 year old Mason Greenwood.

And so Ighalo’s physicality and aggressiveness off the top will allow Martial to move into a wider position, where has commonly found more success from. Cutting in from the left, or right, allows a quick transition which unbalances the defender and gives him enough time to get the shot off – in a very similar fashion to Arjen Robben.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – DECEMBER 06: Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and teammates celebrate with the trophy during the award ceremony after the 2019 CFA Cup Final – Shanghai Greenland Shenhua v Shandong Luneng Taishan at Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium on December 6, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

The Nigeria international comes with a solid pedigree, having played across Europe, and with him also being a Manchester United fan, he will be willing to sacrifice everything in his being to record positive results.

During a time of turbulence since Sir Alex Ferguson left and players arriving who did not have the right intentions of doing so, signing a player in Ighalo at least comforts the fans that he will reach his maximum level.

The deal might only be until the end of the season, but there is no doubt about it that if Ighalo impresses, scores goals, provides another outlet and has the determination and hunger that Solskjær is looking for, he will be signed on a permanent deal. In essence, it is a very long trial period for Ighalo, who is more than happy to comply and become the first ever Nigerian to don the Manchester United jersey.

It is a big four months coming with many fixtures arriving across a variety of different competitions. Ighalo’s time is approaching and he is more than ready to take his chance.

