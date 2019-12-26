Ohio State Takes On Overtime Over The Letter “O”

Overtime, the David Stern and Kevin Durant-backed video/highlight sharing platform popular with high school athletes and the Gen-Z crowd, is suing (The) Ohio State University in Federal District Court in New York, seeking a declaration from the court that would preclude Ohio State from restricting Overtime from using its’ trademarked “O” mark. On July 26 of this year, attorneys representing Ohio State, sent Overtime a letter in which they demanded (among other things) that Overtime pull its’ trademark application for its’ “O” mark, alleging that there was a high likelihood of confusion between Overtime’s “O” mark and Ohio State’s famous block “O” mark, citing the long and “storied” history of the use of the Ohio State block “O”. Following Overtime’s refusal to comply with Ohio State’s demands, Ohio State filed a formal written opposition to Overtime’s pending trademark application to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (”TTAB”), the adjudicative body for trademarks within the USPTO.

The crux of the dispute, like a lot of trademark disputes, hinges on what most of us would probably describe as semantics. Overtime is essentially arguing that because its’ “O” mark has rounded edges and a rectangle shape in the middle, as opposed to Ohio State’s, which has flat edges that composed on an octagon with an oval shape in the middle, there is no likelihood of people confusing the two marks. In its’ response to the July demand letter, Overtime’s attorneys included scores of examples of different registered “O” marks across sports, noting that this is a “crowded field” and because each are varying degrees of similar, Ohio State’s mark is weak at best.

Though these kinds of disputes may seem silly, intellectual property in sports is big business. Moreover, Ohio State has a history of grasping for more IP than they probably should be entitled to, famously attempting to trademark the word “The”. It will be interesting to see how this shakes out, though one hopes that the two sides would take some cues from the children’s program that taught them about the letter “O” and learn how to play nice with one another. One can dream.

” readability=”47.598021900389″>

The disputed Ohio State and Overtime “O” Marks.

Yahoo Sports

Being the freest country in the world sometimes has its drawbacks – because included among the freedoms we enjoy as Americans is the ability to sue anyone you want for just about anything. The sports world is no stranger to this phenomenon especially in the context of trademarks as any viral catchphrase or nickname like “Tebowmania” or “Linsanity” usually has the subject of those names/phrases, running to the USPTO in order to be able to capitalize off of that intellectual property.

In the most recent sports-centric trademark spat, Overtime, the David Stern and Kevin Durant-backed video/highlight sharing platform popular with high school athletes and the Gen-Z crowd, is suing (The) Ohio State University in Federal District Court in New York, seeking a declaration from the court that would preclude Ohio State from restricting Overtime from using its’ trademarked “O” mark. On July 26 of this year, attorneys representing Ohio State, sent Overtime a letter in which they demanded (among other things) that Overtime pull its’ trademark application for its’ “O” mark, alleging that there was a high likelihood of confusion between Overtime’s “O” mark and Ohio State’s famous block “O” mark, citing the long and “storied” history of the use of the Ohio State block “O”. Following Overtime’s refusal to comply with Ohio State’s demands, Ohio State filed a formal written opposition to Overtime’s pending trademark application to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (”TTAB”), the adjudicative body for trademarks within the USPTO.

The crux of the dispute, like a lot of trademark disputes, hinges on what most of us would probably describe as semantics. Overtime is essentially arguing that because its’ “O” mark has rounded edges and a rectangle shape in the middle, as opposed to Ohio State’s, which has flat edges that composed on an octagon with an oval shape in the middle, there is no likelihood of people confusing the two marks. In its’ response to the July demand letter, Overtime’s attorneys included scores of examples of different registered “O” marks across sports, noting that this is a “crowded field” and because each are varying degrees of similar, Ohio State’s mark is weak at best.

Though these kinds of disputes may seem silly, intellectual property in sports is big business. Moreover, Ohio State has a history of grasping for more IP than they probably should be entitled to, famously attempting to trademark the word “The”. It will be interesting to see how this shakes out, though one hopes that the two sides would take some cues from the children’s program that taught them about the letter “O” and learn how to play nice with one another. One can dream.