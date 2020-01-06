Oil Market In 2020: Boom Or Bust?

12 December 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Münstertal: A hazardous goods label is mounted on the side of … [+] a tanker vehicle for the delivery of heating oil. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Oil is up sharply so far this year following renewed military turmoil in the Middle-East.

Will the uptrend continue for the rest of the year or reverse course, as has been the case in the past? Athens-based oil forecaster Kosmas Megalooiconomou thinks that the uptrend will continue.

Applying a Seasonality Pricing Model, he sees oil prices fluctuating $57 and $85, with a $66.74 average for the year, up from $56.98 in 2019. That’s an average 17.14% gain.

Megalooikonomou’s bullish forecast is consistent with the current “technical” indicators of the oil market, where oil is trading well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Athens Shipbroker and Counselor of Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fanis Matsopoulos sees a stable supply and a stronger demand behind the bullish trend. “The easing of trade tensions between America and China is positive for the global economy and the oil market,” he says. “And so are low-interest rates.”

What about supply disruptions? “There is always a chance of further escalation between the USA and Iran, which would create problems,” Matsopoulos says. “Like a military confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz, which will disrupt the flow of oil from the Arabian Gulf.”

And there’s a slow-down in the American Fracking industry. The final US oil and gas rig count for the year 2019 was 278 down from 2018—a nearly 26% drop, according to Baker Hughes. “New exploration discoveries are far below the quantity of oil produced and consumed again in 2019, as it has been the case for the past five years,” says J. Jay Park, CEO of ReconAfrica. “I think this difference will lead to a supply crunch as existing fields continue their natural 4% annual decline. US shale, especially Permian and Eagle Ford, has been a major new supply source for the last few years but tightening finance, capacity constraints, and challenging geology at current prices will mean that US shale growth will be substantially less in 2020.”

Meanwhile, there’s OPEC, which has been holding its act of restraining oil supply together, according to Park. And there are declining exports from Iran, Venezuela, and Mexico, which are expected to mitigate rising exports from Guyana, Norway, and Brazil.

Park predicts an oil price of US$70 to $75 per barrel in 2020.

Not everyone is the bullish camp, nonetheless. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that Brent spot prices will average $61/b in 2020, below a 2019 average of $64/b, and US oil on average $5.50 per barrel lower than Brent.

Only time will tell which side is right.

