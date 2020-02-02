Home Finance Oil Prices Are Headed Much Lower
written by Forbes February 2, 2020
This picture remains very bearish. Price has simply dropped to new lows with few upticks. The two charts below tell the story. The monthly cycle points straight down, and the monthly bar graph has given a hook sell signal. This type of signal is very powerful when it occurs on a monthly basis. The hook consists of a move to a new high followed by a close at a lower low. It last occurred at a major high in July 2008 leading to a bear market as depicted below. Oil fell by 66% over the next six months. In 2020, the $45 and $34 lows are likely targets.

This projection coincides with political projections. These projections are based upon yearly counts from past historical events. According to these counts, this will be an unstable year in the Middle East centered around Saudi Arabia and Iran. Prompted by the dramatic rise in oil prices into 2008, the oil-rich Gulf states have overspent. Many large projects were begun, and liquidity has shrunk. Very low oil prices will only add to the stress in this region.

Chart 1: Oil Monthly Cycle

1

The monthly oil cycle falls in 2020.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2: Monthly Oil With Hook Sell Signals

2-MONTHLY OIL

Hook sell signals are very powerful when they occur on a monthly basis.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

 

Source

