One Important Thing To Know To Make Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Less Confusing

I have what you might call at least a “cursory” knowledge of The Witcher. I haven’t read all the books, I’ve read the first one. I haven’t played all the games, I played the third one (for 100+ hours, but still). So while I have some baseline knowledge of the world, heading into The Witcher show there’s still a lot to both learn and remember.

But I’m finding that even if my friends who haven’t read the books or played any of the games are enjoying the show, they’re more confused than me. And I think this has to do with one aspect of the series in particular: Timelines.

I just finished episode 4, meaning I’m halfway through the series, but that’s also the episode where things start to get real confusing in terms of timelines.

While some people may consider the revelation of multiple timelines a spoiler, I don’t. I knew that there were at least a few different timelines running simultaneously going in, and it helped me to understand why X character was suddenly still alive in a scene or Y thing was happening without being totally lost.

Again, I have not seen the show all the way through until the end, but it seems likely that these timelines will be converging down the road. Another issues with The Witcher is that the time-skipping is made complicated by a number of characters who simply do not age because of their magical/mutant status.

Here are the basics:

Yennefer’s story starts as oldest timeline. In one episode we see her meet two members of a royal family that Geralt ends up meeting when the young boy is now a 60+ year old king in his timeline. There’s a 30 year skip for Yennefer in episode 4, but I believe that may still put her behind Geralt, for now. Yennefer, a powerful sorceress, does not age, hence why she always looks the same after her…initial transformation.

Geralt’s timeline is in the middle. He’s dealing with characters that Yennefer met long ago. He also meets Ciri’s grandparents back when Ciri’s mother is just a little older than she is now, it would seem (and her mother looks almost exactly like Ciri). Geralt, a mutant Witcher, also does not age traditionally, so he will look roughly the same in whatever timeline we see him.

Ciri is the “present day” and it seems all timelines are going to catch up to her down the road. When she and Geralt and Yennefer collide, the latter two will look the same age even if their stories started 30 or 60 years ago respectively.

It may be fun to puzzle all this out yourself, but honestly, I think it might be turning people off to a show that they may like otherwise. Time jumping is one thing, as many shows or movies do it, but The Witcher does it A) without really indicating in any capacity that it’s happening and B) with a number of main or side characters that do not age, making it even more confusing. In short, if someone is a sorcerer or Witcher, they don’t age, at least not quickly enough to notice. Humans do, though admittedly even many of the humans don’t look all that much different between time jumps, like Ciri’s grandparents.

I’m loving the show, but I get how this aspect might be confusing to some people. I hope having at least a basic understanding of the timeline is helpful.

