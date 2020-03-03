One More Sign Restaurants Need To Pamper Solo Diners More Than Ever

As the restaurant industry battles with slowing traffic, there’s one group eateries should pay extra … [+] attention to: solo diners. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that the restaurant industry has suffered a traffic malaise in recent years, but one particular group of customers is proving to be a growth bright spot: solo diners.

Single diners have increased their share of U.S. restaurant visits over the last five years to a record 35%, the largest among different party sizes, market research firm NPD Group said Tuesday. Parties of two came in second place, representing 27% of the industry visits.

In all, solo diners made 15.4 billion in U.S. restaurant visits in 2019, up 1% from a year earlier. Restaurant visits from other party sizes have declined, according to NPD.

To be sure, most of those visits weren’t for sit down at full service restaurants.

Quick service restaurants made up about 89% of those solo-dining visits last year, with many of the orders being picked up to be eaten at home, at work or in a car, according to NPD, which includes both online delivery and pick-up orders in its traffic count. Only 10% of solo diners’ visits go to full-service restaurants, where they do eat most of their meals in house.

While a desire for speed and convenience, coupled with technology that facilitates increased online and kiosk ordering, are among key factors driving solo diners’ visits, NPD acknowledges the demographic trend has played a part too.

Single-person households made up a record 28.4% of U.S. households in 2019, up steadily over the years and compared with 16.7% in 1969, Census Bureau data shows.

The demand is there indeed. For instance, a search of “solo dining” on review site Yelp in New York’s Manhattan alone yielded nearly 3,000 results. Solo diners in some of those reviews credited restaurants that made them feel welcome or had seating arrangements including large communal tables to accommodate seating alongside others.

“I was a little concerned that I would be a solo diner,” said a Yelp review on Monday of a Spanish restaurant in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area from a user named Tony R. “Would I feel out of place? It sounded very romantic….It turned out that as a solo diner I felt very comfortable and welcome dining at the bar.”

The trend isn’t just limited to the U.S. A separate NPD report in February showed that solo “eating-out visits,” including delivery orders, rose at double the pace of overall visits to 4.4 billion in the U.K. in 2019, representing nearly two-fifths of the 11.6 billion in restaurant visits in the country. Solo diners have increased their average spending on food and drinks away from home by 16% the past five years in the U.K., also beating the 11% overall average.

“All sorts of restaurants should respond to this trend to take a slice of this growing market,” said Dominic Allport, an NPD foodservice insights director, said in the February study. “One obvious improvement is to create a more inviting interior – with counter-style seating to make eating alone on the premises less daunting.”

Grouping small tables or sofas together so solo diners don’t feel uncomfortable when they are surrounded by larger groups is another “effective design” strategy, he said, adding such tricks as pull-out desks, power sockets and table ordering via an app for those who want to stay longer to work could also increase spending.

The stigma of eating out alone will only be further erased.

