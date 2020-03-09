‘Onward’ Box Office: Coronavirus Not To Blame For Poor Pixar Debut

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland in ‘Onward’

The good news is that if the past predicts the future, then Pixar’s Soul is going to be a huge blockbuster when it opens in June.

There is little evidence that the $40 million domestic debut for Onward was related to concerns over the Coronavirus. Yes, the Chris Pratt/Tom Holland fantasy adventure scored Pixar’s lowest opening every in terms of tickets sold. Toy Story, Bug’s Life and Good Dinosaur opened with $29 million, $33 million and $39 million in 1995, 1998 and 2015 respectively. But it was projected, via pre-release tracking, to open with around $45 million. As such, a $40 million debut is within the unofficial margin of error. Did some folks potentially stay home out of fear? Maybe, but it’s not like it was projected at $45 million and opened with $25 million.

Onward’s weekend multiplier was a solid (and expected) 3.3x. Audiences seemingly didn’t stay home on Saturday or Sunday to a larger degree than they might have on Friday. Final figures pending, but it earned almost as much on Sunday ($12 million) as on Friday ($12.1 million). Moreover, the older movies (The Invisible Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Birds of Prey, etc.) all took normal weekend-to-weekend drops, with the Blumhouse flick falling just 47% (pretty good for a horror movie). So if Coronavirus isn’t to blame, at least not in North America, what happened? A handful of factors that all combined to deliver a comparatively poor opening weekend.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tom Holland in ‘Onward’

Sure, the trailers and print ads weren’t terribly special, but Pixar has a long history of “It looks fine, I guess” trailers for what turn out to be exceptional movies. Part of that is due to an unwillingness to spoil the whole flick in pre-release marketing. But when you have a brand as trusted as Pixar, you can get away with that because you know folks will show up. It’s not unlike Disney’s controversial pre-release marketing for Frozen, which undersold the movie and then reaped long legs when the big opening ($93 million over a Wed-Sun Thanksgiving frame) led to “Holy cow, that was great!” word-of-mouth.

The issue for Onward in this approach was two-fold. First, fair or not, the trailers really did lay out the core plot components of the film, essentially showing off everything except for the very end. That’s not to say that the trailers were aggressively spoiler-y, but rather that the film was a pretty conventional fantasy comedy and the expected beats played out mostly as implied from the marketing. The reviews, while generally positive (currently 86% fresh and a 7.11/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), also noted that it was indeed the film being advertised. So if you weren’t interested in the marketing, the reviews and word-of-mouth didn’t change that.

Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill Hader), Courtney (Awkwafina), Silver (Rachel Bloom), … [+] Bomb (Danny McBride), Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations’ ANGRY BIRDS 2.

We’re at a point in moviegoing where audiences only go to theaters if there is something they want to see in theaters. It stands to reason that, in this VOD/streaming era, even a middle-of-the-road Pixar movie, one without marquee characters no less, may not be enough of an event movie to draw casual moviegoers into theaters. Moreover, and I think this is crucial, Onward looked and played (in the marketing) as more of a “just for kids” flick as opposed to a kind of four-quadrant event movie. Generally speaking, the animated movies that soar to infinity and beyond play to kids, parents and child-free adult moviegoers.

We saw this a bunch over the last year or so, with four-quadrant blockbuster toons like The LEGO Movie, The Secret Life of Pets and The Angry Birds Movie spawning sequels that, quality notwithstanding (LEGO Movie 2 was excellent and Angry Birds Movie 2 was better than the first), played as “just for kids” offerings to the general populace. Now that’s all relative, as even the “underwhelming” $47 million launch of Secret Life of Pets 2 was bigger than even the $36 million debut of the first Angry Birds Movie. However, those films cost $65-$100 million, while Onward cost around (as is standard for Pixar) $175-$200 million.

‘Toy Story 4’

Look, Finding Dory, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4 all topped $1 billion in the last four years. And they’ve had two all-time classic (and top-tier grossing) original releases (Inside Out with $854 million in 2015 and Coco with $809 million in 2017) over the last five years right alongside the sequels. Yes, Pixar also had (counting Onward) their first three flops in just over four years, starting with The Good Dinosaur in late 2015 and continuing with Cars 3 in the summer of 2017. Intriguingly, these box office misses came in the first instances where Pixar had two films in the same year.

The Good Dinosaur was supposed to open in May of 2014 before a full-on revamp led the film to be delayed to November of 2015. It grossed $123 million domestic and $333 million on a $187 million budget, but its failure was cushioned by Inside Out’s blockbuster success that summer and Star Wars: The Force Awakens opening just a month later. Cars 3, despite being the best of the trilogy, proved one lap too many for John Lasseter’s pet franchise, earning just $153 million domestic and $383.5 million on a $175 million budget. But its summer failure was lessened by the blow-out victory of Coco that Thanksgiving.

Jamie Foxx in Pixar’s ‘Soul’

If past dictates the future, then the failure of Pixar’s Onward will be followed by the blow-out success of Pixar’s Soul in June. The Pete Docter-directed film, which seems (from what we’ve seen) like a cross between La La Land and What Dreams May Come (and yes, that’s a compliment) feels like the bigger of the two Pixar movies in terms of anticipation and global potential. Presuming the worldwide box office isn’t in Coronavirus-related freefall by June 26, the Jamie Foxx/Tina Fey fantasy adventure could be this year’s Coco/Inside Out to Onward’s Good Dinosaur/Cars 3. Or, humor me, Pixar’s Ratatouille to Disney’s Meet the Robinsons.

For the record, Dan Scanlon’s original and deeply personal Onward is a good movie with a great third act, and it’s no secret that I love Meet the Robinsons more than almost anyone else on the planet. Onward stumbled this weekend by virtue of being seen as a “just for kids” toon as opposed to a four-quadrant event, like Stephen John Anderson’s little (and also deeply personal) wonder compared to Brad Bird’s justly acclaimed summer-of-2007 Pixar joint. That’s bad news for Onward and a bad start to Disney for 2020, but it may not mean anything long-term for Pixar. Now if Soul bombs too, then we can panic.

