‘Onward’ Tracking For A Low (For Pixar) $45M Opening Weekend

As has usually been the case for much of this new year, the first weekend in March will be home to one major studio release and one old-school studio programmer. And, as sadly expected, the big branded content is expected to overwhelm the “other” movie, because that’s theatrical moviegoing in 2020 for you. In this case, the big movie that’ll start the spring moviegoing season is Pixar’s Onward while the studio programmer is Ben Affleck’s The Way Back. The Disney toon is (thus far) looking to open well below “normal” for a Pixar toon, while Gavin O’Connor’s “based on a true story” affirmational drama will be lucky to crack $10 million for the weekend.

The Way Back, starring Affleck as a divorced alcoholic/former basketball player who gets a second chance coaching a down-on-its-luck high team for his alma matter, looks to be the next in WB’s endless supply of “movies that everyone says they want” that nonetheless play to empty auditoriums when such films arrive in theaters. If the Birds of Prey opening weekend, essentially on par with Kingsman ($36 million in 2015) and Ford v Ferrari ($31 million in 2019), was treated as more than just a minor miss, it’s because WB was counting on the DC Films flick to kickstart 2020 and give it some cover until what should be a one-two-three punch of Wonder Woman 1984, In the Heights and Tenet.

Truth be told, if those three movies break big, relatively speaking, then the wounds inflicted on Birds of Prey, as well as the coin toss-ish nature of some of their other 2020 releases (Godzilla Vs. Kong, Dune, Scoob, etc.) are less of a problem. Apples and oranges perhaps, but I wasn’t too concerned about Universal getting whacked by Cats ($80 million on a $95 million budget) and Dolittle ($161 million on an absurd $175 million budget) because we all are assuming that No Time to Die (which they are distributing overseas), F 9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru will play big worldwide in April, May and July.

If the James Bond movie, the Fast and Furious sequel and the Despicable Me prequel play as well as hoped, then Dolittle and Cats will be as important as was Tomorrowland and The Good Dinosaur to Disney in the year of Avengers: Age of Ultron alongside Inside Out and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Speaking of which, Pixar’s Onward is tracking for a $45 million domestic debut when it opens on March 6. That would be firmly in DreamWorks Animation territory (How to Train Your Dragon in 2010, The Croods in 2013, Home in 2015, etc.). The Croods legged it to $187 million and earned a whopping $587 million global cume, which would be just fine for a Pixar original.

Yes, it would be the lowest non-holiday opening for a Pixar movie ever, as the smaller openings (Toy Story, A Bug’s Life and The Good Dinosaur) debuted as Wed-Sun Thanksgiving launches. The concern for the fantasy adventure, starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis Dreyfuss, is that it opens at or around that number and plays closer to Home ($177 million domestic but “just” $387 million worldwide). How to Train Your Dragon famously legged to $218 million from a “disappointing” $43 million launch ten years ago (and then earned $494 million worldwide), but A) theatrical moviegoing is more frontloaded than it was even in 2010 and B) Disney has Mulan opening on March 27.

Yes, that number could go higher (reviews will start popping up 1.5 weeks before opening day), but tracking has been an unpredictable beast lately, which is ironic since it’s partially about predicting how a film will open three weeks out so as to give studios time to adjust marketing strategies on the final lap. For every Bad Boys For Life (which opened higher than projected), there’s a Birds of Prey (which opened lower than projected) or a Men in Black International (which opened pretty dead-on with the over/under $30 million tracking). Sometimes, even with positive variables like good reviews, the tracking figure turns out to be relatively accurate.

If Onward is any good, then it obviously doesn’t have to break records (nobody is expecting Zootopia’s $75 million debut, $341 million domestic cume or $1 billion-plus global total) to be a relative success. The avalanche of big 2019 releases was partially about getting that stuff onto Disney+ sooner rather than later, as well as potentially being Bob Iger’s final go-around had he chosen to retire. As long as most Disney movies score well with audiences while earning enough to qualify as “hits,” it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if the studio wasn’t quite as dominant as they were last year. That will certainly quiet at least some of the “Disney is a monopoly” chatter.

And, yes, fair or not, an under-performing Pixar flick would look worse in 2020, with a much “smaller” slate of Disney movies, than Good Dinosaur did flopping just a month before The Force Awakens crushed all comers. And, yeah, it’ll be more of a problem than it would have been if we knew for sure that China would be open for business next month in time for Mulan. That’s a different conversation, and Mulan is among the few Disney flicks hoping for a big Chinese payday (toons don’t generally depend on Chinese box office), but the potential blackout in China (due to the coronavirus) will make the domestic figures for Onward and Mulan that much more essential.

