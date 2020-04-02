Open Set To Be Cancelled, No 2020 Delay

Current Open champion Shane Lowry may find himself holding on to the Claret Jug longer than he … [+] expected. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Reports suggest that this year’s Open at Royal St George’s will be cancelled rather than postponed.

Unlike the Masters and PGA Championship, which have already been adjourned from their April and May dates respectively, Golf Digest is reporting that the R&A is planning to cancel for insurance reasons.

Quoting an anonymous source, Golf Digest explains that, like the Wimbledon tennis championship, the Open’s policy protects against a global pandemic and would need official abandonment by a certain date.

“The R&A is the most (insured) of all the tournaments,” the source was quoted saying. “They have complete cancellation insurance. I just don’t see any golf (being played) before August.”

A further complication for organizers is that this year’s championship was set to be the 149th, permitting next year’s journey to the Old Course in St Andrews, the home of golf, to become a grand celebration of the 150th edition.

The Golf Digest article suggested that there would be no change to the rota, which would make Royal Liverpool in 2022 the 150th Open, but it did not state in outright terms that this opinion came from the source.

Earlier this week the R&A delayed its two headline amateur competitions, the British Amateur and British Women’s Amateur, from June to August and, alongside the U.S.G.A., postponed the 41st Curtis Cup by one year (it will now take place in June 2021 at the original venue Conwy GC in Wales).

Should there be no Open this year it will be the first time since World War II that the championship has been uncontested.

If the English town of Sandwich does miss out on hosting an Open it will represent a huge blow to the wider community. Last year it was estimated there was an economic benefit to Northern Ireland of £100 million when the tournament returned to Royal Portrush.

