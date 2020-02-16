Opportunity Wasted: Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Result And What We Learned

Sergio Ramos puts Real Madrid ahead against Celta Vigo on Sunday. (Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty … [+] Images)

With Barcelona drawing level on points with Real Madrid after their hard-fought 2-1 win over third-placed Getafe, it was imperative that Los Blancos accrued the three points themselves on Sunday against Celta Vigo.

An entertaining game that wasn’t without incident should’ve seen Zinedine Zidane’s charges home with ease after coming back from Celta’s first half opener.

However, Santi Mina’s 85th minute equaliser saw the points shared and Real ending the weekend just a point ahead of the Catalans.

Indeed, the way that Celta took the game to their more celebrated opponents will surely give hope to any future visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Barcelona up next there for El Clasico in a fortnight.

Real Madrid 2 (Kroos, Ramos) Celta Vigo 2 (Smolov, Mina)

Ramos leading by example again

Say what you like about Sergio Ramos, but Real play better when their captain is at it.

He isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and his disciplinary record leaves a lot to be desired, but he’s a dying breed.

A warrior who enjoys the cut and thrust of battle, his cooly taken penalty put the hosts into the lead for the first time in the game, after having an earlier goal ruled out for offside.

Even when Real went behind, Ramos never hid and continued to lead by example. Front and centre.

Exactly what you want from your captain.

Celta goals expose Real’s defensive weaknesses

If there’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed under Zidane, it’s that opposition sides will always get chances.

The conversion of the same, or lack of more to the point this season, is largely a reason why Real find themselves atop the table.

When opponents have been able to break the lines, invariably defenders have got back or Thibaut Courtois has been in world class form to save his side.

What Fyodor Smolov’s opener for Celta told us is that Real’s defence can still be carved apart at will, and if the passing is accurate enough, there’s little that can be done to defend against it.

Iago Aspas’ Messi-esque pass was simple enough in between both centre-backs, and Smolov was alive to the possibilities to slot home.

With five minutes to play, Denis Suarez played another ball at the heart of the Los Blancos back line, and once again they were rocked back on their heels as Santi Mina stole in to fire home a late equaliser.

It was a well-taken finish yes, but another simple enough set-up.

Barcelona’s No.10 will be licking his lips.

Decent enough return from Hazard

All of the pre-match talk had been about Eden Hazard’s return to action after more than 80 days out.

Though he wasn’t on the score sheet, his movement and turn of pace showed that Zidane was right to re-introduce him to the fold now.

He adds something completely different to Real’s front line, and they look more dangerous and incisive with him sat alongside Karim Benzema.

The Belgian now has over a week to get his sharpness back before Manchester City and Barcelona come to town.

