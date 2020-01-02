Oracle BrandVoice: 4 Techniques To Unlock Creativity, Including Saying ‘Yes’

Next time you hear a bad idea in the office, try saying “Yes.”

That is, fight that impulse to say, “No, and here’s why your idea isn’t going to work.” That negative response shuts down creativity, says Duncan J. Wardle, former head of innovation and creativity at Disney.

Duncan Wardle, a former Disney veteran, told an Oracle OpenWorld crowd how we can use imagination to disrupt markets and reinvent products.

Courtesy of Duncan Wardle

Instead, try replying with a positive “Yes and …?” Ask encouraging follow-up questions—not to point out your colleague’s flawed thinking, but to help create a collaborative environment. Build a process that fosters creativity and imagination, and see where that leads.

This is one of four techniques that Wardle offered to attendees at a packed session at Oracle OpenWorld earlier this year. As we wrap this year and look ahead to a more creative 2020, we thought it worth revisiting these techniques from Wardle, who spent more than 25 years at Disney leading teams at Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and the Disney theme parks.

More on the power of “Yes and.” Those words “transform the power of your idea into our idea,” Wardle explains. That transformation makes the idea bigger and accelerates its potential opportunities. It encourages collaboration, and from that collaboration, we can create new products, businesses, and processes.

Plus, by saying “Yes and,” we demonstrate to our coworkers that we honestly want to explore new ideas, not shut them down. That’s why he encourages asking questions that turn the discussion into an impromptu brainstorming session. Don’t throw up roadblocks meant to trip up your colleague. Instead, throw out your own ideas too. Be collaborative: “Here’s an idea, let’s see how to make it work.”

“Brainstorm Big.” Wardle warns against the natural tendency to scale ideas down during brainstorming. Limiting the idea makes the idea more manageable, less costly, and less risky, perhaps—but also ultimately less innovative and revolutionary. “You can always take a great, well-thought-out idea that’s ultimately too large and ‘value-engineer’ it smaller,” he says, “But you can’t take a small idea and make it bigger later.”

Being from Disney, owner of the “Star Wars” franchise, Wardle posited that a colleague might suggest throwing a “Star Wars”-themed party for customers. So how would he go big in brainstorming that? “Dress the band as stormtroopers, with Darth Vader conducting the music with his lightsaber,” he says. “Every customer can come dressed as their favorite Jedi Knight, and everyone can fly down to the party in the Disney corporate jet.”

There will be plenty of time later to worry about constraints and logistical challenges.

“Stay Playful.” To children, the world is full of playthings. A refrigerator box is a fort, a castle, a house, a rocket ship. A stick is a magic wand or a wizard’s staff. Anything can be anything, until an adult kills the joy. “You used to play in that box, full of imagination, until the teacher told you it’s just a box,” Wardle says. “Suddenly all that imagination and creativity start to collapse.”

The lesson is not to take creativity too seriously, either. It’s only in big, playful thinking that the really innovative ideas emerge. Don’t shut down the fun, encourage it. “The moment we have laughter you’ve open the door between the conscious and subconscious brain,” he says. Wardle always looks to get everyone laughing at the start of a brainstorming session.

Wardle also suggests that everyone discover where and when their own most creative, playful ideas come from—and tap into that resource. “Thomas Edison used to fall asleep on an armchair with a penny between his knees,” Wardle says. When Edison fell asleep, the penny dropped, and the noise woke him up. “And he wrote down whatever he was thinking.”

“Pain Points.” When you’re designing new products or processes, understand the customer’s pain points and make them go away. That’s how to reinvent or disrupt a market.

For example, imagine a world where a big limitation a customer has magically disappeared. Wardle used the example of Blockbuster Video, a business built on short-term rental of movies and computer games. “Customers don’t like late fees? What if we simply make them go away?” he says. And, “customers don’t like to drive to a physical store? What if we had no physical stores?”

Wardle explains that Disney’s theme park executives are constantly looking for areas that might limit a visitor’s enjoyment, whether it’s paying for toys in souvenir shops, waiting in line for rides, or addressing dietary restrictions and food allergies at the restaurants.

One solution was RFID wristbands, which are delivered to visitors before their arrival. “It’s your theme park ticket and your hotel room key,” explains Wardle, adding that the RFID bands can even arrange to ship purchases directly to the hotel room, or the customer’s home. “It even knows if I like pickles on my hotdog.”

Implementing RFID wasn’t easy: “Imagine the security features,” says Wardle. But it was worthwhile because the RFID bands address a real visitor pain point—wasted time. The less time park visitors waste filling out a shipping form or at a hotel front desk, the more time they can spend having fun with their family.

Find out what customers don’t like about your existing products or about others in the market. Brainstorm what it would take to completely eliminate those drawbacks. Unleash the creativity. Get everyone laughing. Say “Yes and…” to draw out ideas. Go big. And think about the customer’s pain.

“We have an amazing imagination,” says Wardle. Use it.

