Oracle BrandVoice: In A ‘Post-Digital’ Business World, Autonomous Tech Is On The March

The idea of Oracle’s Autonomous Database might have seemed novel when it was announced two years ago, but it’s quickly proven to be a bold move in the right direction, said Accenture’s Pat Sullivan during Oracle OpenWorld 2019 in San Francisco.

“Oracle’s Autonomous Database has proven to be a solution that thrives in what we call the post-digital world,” said Sullivan, a managing director. Sullivan explained that “post digital” means companies are facing such high customer expectations that they are moving beyond adopting complex digital tools to get at the information they need, and toward technologies that simply let businesses use data well at massive scale, and do it securely.

Andy Mendelsohn, Oracle’s executive vice president of database server technologies.

Oracle

Companies face “a new set of rules,” Sullivan said. Because customers demand products and service tailored for them and delivered on demand, companies behind the scenes must have unimpeded flow of data through the business.

Into that new reality, Oracle launched its Autonomous Database—the company’s self-driving database that deploys, tunes, patches, upgrades, and secures itself with no human intervention. For Sullivan and his team of 20,000 Oracle-focused technologists, the experience of working with Oracle Autonomous Database and benchmarking it against other cloud services has convinced him of the strength of the technology. “Our destination today is autonomous,” said Sullivan, speaking of his team, whose customers process 60 billion transactions a day and hold more than 3 exabytes of data in Oracle databases.

Oracle’s Andy Mendelson, the executive vice president of database server technologies for the company, joined Sullivan on stage to discuss the future of the self-driving database on Oracle’s second-generation Cloud Infrastructure. “It’s groundbreaking technology,” he said, “but we’re not done.”

Mendelsohn shared where his team is going next. “We’re taking the concept we’ve proven with the Autonomous Database—the whole exercise of eliminating the human labor around data management—and we’re extending that to help business analysts, data scientists, and developers build powerful analytics and data-driven applications,” he said. Below are five examples Mendelsohn gave for how Oracle is doing this.

Toward an Autonomous Data Platform

1. Application Express, or APEX, is a popular low-code development tool that comes with every Oracle Database, including the Autonomous Database. APEX lets developers and analysts quickly build web applications around the data in their database with little to no traditional coding.

2. Data virtualization capabilities are built into the Autonomous Database. These allow analysts to easily run high performance SQL queries across data in their autonomous database and the object store. There’s no need to write ETL code to consolidate the data before it can be queried. “It’s a really nice autonomous experience extended to business analysts and data scientists,” Mendelsohn said.

3. Always Free Autonomous Database is a free cloud service that has all the power and features of Autonomous Database—including Oracle APEX, REST Data Services, SQL Developer Web, and machine learning notebooks—to let developers and data analysts try the technology and test new ideas at no cost. It includes 20GB of data, use of the free resources as long as they want, and, if their ideas go into full production, they can easily switch to a paid version for more storage and scale.

4. AutoML is an upcoming new capability that will take the drudgery out of building machine learning algorithms. The Oracle Autonomous Database already comes equipped with a set of machine learning algorithms, he said. Now AutoML “takes over the job of choosing, training, and optimizing machine learning algorithms,” Mendelsohn said. “We want sophisticated machine learning algorithms accessible to the masses of the business analysts and not just the PhDs.” Early tests show tasks that currently can take months reduced to just a few minutes.

5. An AutoETL experience in the Autonomous Database will let analysts move data into a data lake, data mart, or data warehouse with much more ease. They can simply choose the data sources and transformations they want, and the ETL code will be automatically generated for them, said Mendelsohn. This feature isn’t yet launched, but users of Oracle Analytics for Fusion Applications are already benefiting from similar capabilities in Oracle Cloud.

Oracle is constantly working to empower developers, data scientists and business analysts, he said, including a flow of new features in Oracle Analytics Cloud, which bring easy access to new data sources, new visualizations, and even natural language capabilities to data analysis.

“This is what our customers want,” Mendelsohn said. With autonomous tech proven in Oracle’s Autonomous Database, “we’re now going to help them unlock the possibilities in their data by moving beyond the Autonomous Database,” toward an autonomous data platform that is available to every developer, data scientist, and business analyst.

