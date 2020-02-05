Orbitkey Nest Organizes Your Desk And Maximizes Your EDC

Orbitkey Nest

When Orbitkey reached out to me and said they had “something big” to show me, I assumed they were speaking metaphorically. After all, their claim to fame is right in their company name, taking your bulky key ring and shrinking it down to size, making it slim and streamlined.

So when the book-sized rectangular package showed up at my door, I was a bit taken aback.

As it turns out, the Orbitkey Nest can be for your keys, but it’s a lot more as well.

What Is It?

Orbitkey Nest is a desk organizer, 10w wireless charging pad, and travel organizer, all in one. The leather lid sits on a foam-lined organizer that has removable dividers for you to place as necessary for your particular gear.

Orbitkey Nest, open

Orbitkey

The lid is on a hinge that allows you to open it like a book, or you can take it off altogether. There are a number of handy pouches and sleeves on the underside for cards, keys, and cash.

Inside the Nest, you can move the dividers around to accommodate whatever it is you need to carry. The tough exterior and padded interior keeps all your stuff safe. The elastic loop on the outside keeps the lid from popping off in your bag (or if you drop it). There’s also a pen loop built into the hinge if you’re the type that still takes notes.

Why Do I Need It?

When I get the family packed for a trip, I gather together all the cables and adapters for our devices. I corral the lightning cables, power bricks, Apple Watch chargers, wall adapters, and more and shove them all unceremoniously into the front pouch of my backpack.

Then we’ll arrive and I’ll play mobile IT tech, getting everyone’s charging solution set up. Inevitably I grumble at the tangled, disorganized mess and lament that there isn’t a better way to pack our gear.

Orbitkey Nest is the solution that I didn’t know I needed.

I happened to be hitting the road again this past weekend and the prototype Nest arrived from Orbitkey just in time. With it, I was able to quickly organize all of our cables and chargers and had spots to put our travel credit cards and cash for tolls. Then, when I got to the hotel, once I got everyone’s wired charging set up, I plugged in the Nest to use as my device charger.

If you regularly travel with a stack of cords and assorted hardware (like chargers, mice, etc), the Nest is perfect for taking that clump-o-tech that accumulates at the bottom of your bag and turning it into a thoughtfully organized collection.

What’s nice is that, with everything organized, and a customized place for all your stuff, you’ll be able to see at a glance if something is missing. Then, once you get to where you’re going, the Nest becomes a handy landing pad for your keys, phone, and wallet. And if you’re lucky enough to be near a wall outlet, you can use it to wirelessly charge your gear.

Is It Worth It?

Orbitkey Nest, closed

Orbitkey

For the retail price of $119, the Orbitkey Nest is a big leap of faith. But if you’re a frequent traveler, I think that it can have a sizeable impact on keeping your gear organized and secure. Especially if you’re in and out of hotels, there are a ton of advantages. At a glance you can see if you forgot to pack a charger or cord. And being able to use your organizer as your charger makes the need to pack a bunch of extra wall adapters and cords moot.

I do wish that the Nest had a battery built in, but that would take up space and add weight. As is, I think that the Nest is right at the maximum size it can be. Any larger and it wouldn’t easily fit in a bag or would be cumbersome to carry around.

Still, if you find yourself digging through a morass of cords, plugs, and whatnot at the bottom of your bag whenever you get to where you’re going, if you’re constantly forgetting that “one vital piece” when you leave the house, if you just need a place to top off your phone (or your AirPods), the Orbitkey Nest is a stylish solution to maximize your EDC.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Nest runs till March 19 and has already busted through its funding goal. If you hurry, you can get in on the early bird special and grab a pre-order for $89. Orbitkey plans on shipping the Nest in July of this year.

