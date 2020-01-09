Orioles Strengthen Middle Infield, Sign Veteran SS Jose Iglesias

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 28: Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is tagged out by Jose … [+] Iglesias #4 of the Cincinnati Reds while attempting to advance to second base after a single in the eighth inning during the game at PNC Park on September 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Orioles made a good off-season pick-up Tuesday when they signed infielder Jose Iglesias to a one-year deal with a club option for 2021. He will strengthen them at shortstop, where Iglesias is a proven top-level player, let Richie Martin go to Triple-A and keep developing his game, and give the Orioles some much-needed defensive help.

The Baltimore Sun reports that this deal is going to give Iglesias $2.5 million this year with a club option for $3.5 million the following season. There’s also a $500,000 buyout built into the deal for Iglesias, who celebrated his 30th birthday this past weekend.

“I’m really excited for the challenge of making my teammates better,” he told The Sun. “Being a shortstop, being the leader on the field, it’s a big responsibility that I’m really excited to do.”

Iglesias gives the Orioles something they did not have last year, strong defense up the middle, and will help the young pitching staff at times. Martin was a Rule 5 pick who was solid on defense most of the time, but Iglesias will make them better — and the old adage in baseball is that it’s best to be strong up the middle on defense.

“We’re thrilled with the acquisition,” executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias told The Sun. “Bringing in a veteran shortstop, let alone one with the resume of accomplishments that José Iglesias brings to us, was a major priority for us this offseason. We feel in particular his defensive capabilities will bring a tremendous amount of stability to our club.”

The 30-year old Iglesias played 146 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, with 136 starts coming at shortstop. He finished with a .288 averaged plus a career-best 11 homers, 59 RBI and 62 runs scored.

Iglesias made the American League All-Star team in 2015 when playing with the Detroit Tigers. He also had a .985 fielding percentage at shortstop since 2013, and that’s first among all active players. Also, Iglesias has topped the American League in fielding percentage for shortstops — 2016 and 2017 — and that defense could really help the young Oriole pitching staff.

Martin gave the Orioles good work on defense although he really struggled at times hitting. This move gives Baltimore a few options with Martin.

Since Major League rosters can have 26 players instead of 25, Martin could start the season in Baltimore or just go to Triple-A Norfolk and work on everything before returning to the Orioles at times in 2020. That seems to be what Elias also thinks.

“He played great defense for us, showed his tools, but this will allow him to get back on a more natural development track, take some of the pressure off of us relying on him to play shortstop and then give him somebody to look up to and, in many cases I think this year, play next to,” Elias told The Sun. “It’ll probably be a good thing overall for him.”

In the end, Iglesias also could serve as a bridge to Martin, maybe playing shortstop for a year or two until the Orioles feel the latter is ready. Either way, the two will be working together at times, and that’s why this move is a good one.

