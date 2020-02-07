Oscar Prediction: ‘Joker’ Will Claim Best Original Score

Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir arrives for the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby … [+] theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

All five of the scores nominated this year are excellent pieces of work as they help shape the narrative in their stories beautifully, and they also stand alone as fantastic compositions worthy of hearing, even if not accompanied by the visuals they were created for.

A woman is nominated for the prize in 2020, which is a relatively rare occurrence, and based on a number of factors, she has a real shot at joining an extremely small club of female musicians who have earned this trophy.

Here are the nominees for the Best Original Score Oscar and my thoughts on which submission deserves to win and which one will actually win.

Nominees:

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Should Win:

Joker or 1917

Will Win:

Joker

This seems to be the year of Hildur Guðnadóttir, an Icelandic composer and musician who can seemingly do no wrong. She has been working steadily in her home country for many years, and while she only broke into Hollywood recently, but she has made quite the splash in a very short span of time.

Guðnadóttir’s Joker score was quickly singled out as a favorite to be nominated once the film was released, and it has long been a frontrunner for this prize. Her work won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score against an almost identical list of nominees (only one title differs), and it’s fair to assume that Joker is again in the lead, if not one of perhaps two highly probable winners.

If Guðnadóttir does hear her name called, it will be the third major entertainment industry award she’s won in less than a year. Her score for the limited TV series Chernobyl claimed both an Emmy and most recently a Grammy. Should she land this Oscar, she’ll only need to get into theater and collect a Tony to complete her EGOT.

Thomas Newman’s 1917 score may be her biggest competition in this race, as he is a beloved composer, the movie is going to end up as one of the most-awarded of the year, and he’s overdue for this honor. The musician has now been nominated for an incredible 15 Oscars without ever winning a single one, which at this point is truly a crime. Sadly, I believe he’ll have to wait once again for his moment to shine.

