Oscars 2020: Slay Your Couch Pool With The London Odds On Zellweger, Pitt, Phoenix, Scorcese And Tarantino

The “1917” Redcoats Are Here: (L to R) Callum McDougall, Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, … [+] Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Sir Sam Mendes, Dame Pippa Harris, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Mark Strong and Andrew Scott, accepting the Best Film award for “1917”, pose in the Winners Room during the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

WireImage

What with the last few weeks of circus-like tragi-comedy in the Senate chambers occupying our front pages, we have been blinded to the far greater, years-long threat of the British takeover of Hollywood – in directing, in acting, in cinematography, etc. – bluntly put, pretty much in every cinematic discipline that matters. Tonight we’re going to be force-fed another hefty dollop of British-ness, because, spot on cue and on trend, the film 1917, directed by Sir Sam Mendes, one very shifty and diabolical British peer in his own right, is leading the odds for Best Picture, at an astonishingly low 1/2, or with an implied probability of 66.7%.

The Last Best American Hope: Director Quentin Tarrantino and American actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the … [+] Director’s Guild awards on January 25 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sadly, the British takeover of Hollywood via the pestilence of their directorial talent, their superior command of the language and their Oxonian higher education system is virtually total. Rare is the American in the awards these days, save for Brad Pitt’s near-total takeover of the Best Supporting Actor category this year. There are even Brits and their Commonwealth colonials cast in the most American of films, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

Actual American Glamour At Work: Renee Zellweger attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at … [+] Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On the bright side, none of that means we can’t make some coin off the limeys by using their gimlet-eyed oddsmakers to slay our couch pools this evening. What follows is our annual roundup of the London odds in the major categories. It’s the British hivemind that the odds are tracking here, so the gap we actually play is between what the British think the Academy is going to do versus what we, true-blue Americans, think our Academy is going to do.

Best Picture

According to the British bookmakers, their Great War, in the form of Sam Mendes’ 1917, at 1/2, will take the category. There is some difference of opinion about this that we can exploit. The Academy, still nominally an American institution, does bear great industrial love for that chronicler of America’s underworld, Martin Scorcese, whose The Irishman is sitting rather attractively priced in a range from 50/1 to 100/1, incredibly, in seventh place among the nominees in London, ahead of Little Women (150/1) and Ford v. Ferrari (250/1), in eighth and ninth, respectively. And what about Mr. Tarantino? The Kentucky-born bad boy, now just a film or two away from his own self-proclaimed retirement, is sitting with his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (10/1), just behind Bong Joon-ho’s much-garlanded Parasite, at an astonishingly low 2/1. The Brits have Joker, Jojo Rabbit, and Marriage Story, in that descending order of probability, behind Bong and Tarantino. Yes, Parasite got the Palme d’Or, a couple of BAFTAs, and a SAG award, but hey. This is America. Nominally, the Academy is still American. Go with Tarantino. The Academy loves films about Hollywood. If the Academy is feeling sentimental, which it often is, it will bestow the statuette on Maestro Scorcese, sensing his retirement within a few years. Bong begone. Parasite will be reserved for the Best Foreign Film prize.

Best Director

Not Sir Sam Mendes again! The British seem super-confident about Sir Sam and their Great War, giving him the super-low 11/50 odds – an implied probability of 82%. Bong is rocking in as second favorite for his brilliant Parasite, at 11/4 and 3/1, but right behind that – have hope, patriots! – Quentin Tarantino slots in in a broad range from 12/1 to 20/1. The estimable Martin Scorcese is at a dismally high 60/1, and Todd Phillips brings up the rather sad rear of the running at 100/1. All that noted, yes, Bong is the international man of mystery (after Sir Sam, of course), but the questions here are, first, can the Academy be made to care that much about Sir Sam or Bong, and second, is the Academy is feeling sentimental about either Mr. Tarantino or Mr. Scorcese, or both. Our bet would be that the Academy will “overlook” Sir Sam and Bong. After that, devil take the hindmost. Bet Tarantino, just for the heck of it. If you want to make some real money, take Maestro Scorcese.

Best Actress

Thank God, an actual American frontrunner. Renee Zellweger is smart, talented, charming, splendid, all that, and for the purposes of this evening, not a darn talented, role-stealing Brit. Even the Brits recognize an old-school crowd-pleasing star turn when they see one, and so La Zellweger sits supreme, and super-duper low in the British odds, at 1/50. You won’t make any money on her, but it will be an easy bet. La Zellweger’s nearest competitor is considered by the Brits to be Scarlett Johansson, at 8/1 and moving slightly higher, followed by Cynthia Erivo, at 25/1 and Charlize Theron, who ranges at 33/1. Saiorse Ronan rounds out the pack at a high of 53/1.

Best Actor

Kudos to Joaquin Phoenix, whose fabulously disheveled turn as The Joker garnered all sorts of buzz, and other, lesser statuary, not to mention low odds from the British bookies, who have him as the frontrunner at 1/50. Kylo Ren — sorry, we meant Adam Driver — is the real surprise in this category, at 10/1, whom the British have leading Leonardo DiCaprio at 33/1, Antonio Banderas, at 50/1, as well as their own man, Jonathan Pryce, at 100/1.

Source