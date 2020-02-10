Oscars 2020: Winner’s List (Updating)

Brad Pitt accepts the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘Once Upon a Time…in … [+] Hollywood’

Brad Pitt took home the first major award of the night, accepting the Oscar for his supporting role as the fictional stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

It’s the first acting award for Pitt, who previously won as a producer of 12 Years a Slave, the 2014 best picture. The actor, whose performance was hailed by critics, used the global audience of the 92nd Academy Awards to make a political statement, taking issue with the U.S. Senate’s refusal to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here ,” said Pitt. “Which is 45 seconds more than Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt acknowledged everyone from the Leonardo DiCaprio, who played a fading film star — “I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man” — to his parents, for taking him to the drive-in movies to see Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Laura Dern accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'Marriage Story' onstage during the … [+] 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre

Laura Dern took home her first Academy Award for her portrayal of a fierce divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

“Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honor of family,” Dern said, who used the occasion to pay tribute to her family, including her own parents, actress Diane Ladd an actor Bruce Dern. “Some say never meet your heroes. I say, if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents.”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Winner: Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Winner: Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

ANIMATED FILM SHORT

Winner: Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister, Siqi Song

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner: Parasite, screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach

1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Written by Quentin Tarantino

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner: JoJo Rabbit, screenplay by Taika Waititi

The Irishman, screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Joker, written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women, written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, written by Anthony McCarten

LIVE ACTION SHORT

Winner: The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

Saria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister, Delphine Girard

COSTUME DESIGN

Winner: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, JoJo Rabbit

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Winner: American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

SOUND EDITING

Winner: v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Parasite

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

DIRECTING

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

MUSIC: ORIGINAL SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MUSIC: ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You,” from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown,” from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up,” from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, 1917

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman, Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves

JoJo Rabbit, Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite, Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon A Time …In Hollywood

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi, Poland

Honeyland, North Macedonia

Les Miserables, France

Pain and Glory, Spain

Parasite, South Korea

FILM EDITING

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Tom Eagles, JoJo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Yang Jinmo, Parasite

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

