Oscars 2020: Winner’s List (Updating)

Brad Pitt took home the first major award of the night, accepting the Oscar for his supporting role as the fictional stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
It’s the first acting award for Pitt, who previously won as a producer of 12 Years a Slave, the 2014 best picture. The actor, whose performance was hailed by critics, used the global audience of the 92nd Academy Awards to make a political statement, taking issue with the U.S. Senate’s refusal to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here ,” said Pitt. “Which is 45 seconds more than Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”
Pitt acknowledged everyone from the Leonardo DiCaprio, who played a fading film star — “I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man” — to his parents, for taking him to the drive-in movies to see Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
Laura Dern took home her first Academy Award for her portrayal of a fierce divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.
“Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honor of family,” Dern said, who used the occasion to pay tribute to her family, including her own parents, actress Diane Ladd an actor Bruce Dern. “Some say never meet your heroes. I say, if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents.”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Winner: Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Winner: Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
ANIMATED FILM SHORT
Winner: Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
Sister, Siqi Song
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Winner: Parasite, screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho
Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach
1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Written by Quentin Tarantino
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Winner: JoJo Rabbit, screenplay by Taika Waititi
The Irishman, screenplay by Steven Zaillian
Joker, written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women, written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, written by Anthony McCarten
LIVE ACTION SHORT
Winner: The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
Saria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister, Delphine Girard
COSTUME DESIGN
Winner: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, JoJo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Winner: American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
SOUND EDITING
Winner: v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Parasite
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
DIRECTING
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
MUSIC: ORIGINAL SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MUSIC: ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You,” from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Into The Unknown,” from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up,” from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, 1917
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman, Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
JoJo Rabbit, Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917, Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon A Time …In Hollywood
SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Les Miserables, France
Pain and Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
FILM EDITING
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, JoJo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, Parasite
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy