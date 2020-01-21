Outrage As Brazil Accuses Glenn Greenwald Of Hacking Crimes

US journalist Glenn Greenwald, founder and editor of The Intercept website is charged for … [+] cybercrimes in Brazil. (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The Intercept cofounder and journalist Glenn Greenwald has been accused in Brazil over his alleged complicity in cybercrimes linked to hacks of officials’ phones.

In an official statement, Brazil’s Ministério Público Federal said Greenwald was one of seven accused of breaking into the cellphones of Brazilian officials. Prosecutors have claimed Greenwald helped and encouraged others as they hacked phone and snooped on Telegram chats related to Operation Car Wash, Brazil’s largest ever corruption investigation. The other six individuals have been accused of money laundering offences alongside the cybercrime allegations; Greenwald hasn’t been charged with those, however. According to the BBC, Greenwald hasn’t yet been officially charged at all, but authorities are seeking to do so once a judge has given approval.

Greenwald’s involvement was, according to the prosecutors, discovered during an analysis of a MacBook seized at one of the individuals’ houses. It included an audio recording of a conversation between Greenwald and one of the alleged hackers, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Whilst the Brazilian authorities said that it was within a journalist’s right to report on leaks that related to corruption, Greenwald “went further by indicating actions to hinder investigations and reduce the possibility of criminal liability.” The government claimed he told the hackers to delete stolen messages that they’d passed him so they couldn’t be linked to the stolen data.

The stolen messages appear to relate to Greenwald’s reporting on corruption in Brazil. In July 2019, The Intercept published a story detailing Telegram chats related to the corruption charges filed against former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The publication claimed the leaks posed clear ethical and legal questions around the apparent collaboration between the judge and prosecutors in the case.

Many are now voicing their anger at the Brazilian government, claiming its trying to shut down legitimate journalism. The Freedom of the Press Foundation called the allegations against Greenwald “outrageous.”

Edward Snowden, the NSA leaker who turned Greenwald into a journalistic superstar, said the charges amounted to an “existential threat to investigative journalism.”

Greenwald couldn’t be reached at the time of publication, but in a statement to the Daily Beast, he said the claims were “an obvious attempt to attack a free press” in retaliation for The Intercept’s reporting.

“We will not be intimidated by these tyrannical attempts to silence journalists,” he added.

