Home Business Over One Trillion Music Streams In U.S. During 2019, Record High
Business

Over One Trillion Music Streams In U.S. During 2019, Record High

written by Forbes January 10, 2020
Over One Trillion Music Streams In U.S. During 2019, Record High
WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at The Masonic

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Lil Nas X performs at WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2019. … [+] (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Music streams on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube hit a record high of 1.15 trillion in 2019, which surpassed one trillion streams for the first time ever in the United States, according to Nielsen Music’s annual report.

Lizzo Performs In Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 06: Lizzo performs at Sydney Opera House. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty … [+] Images)

Getty Images

With the help of artists like Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, 2019 saw an increase of 30% in streams compared to 2018, according to Nielsen. By genre, R&B/Hip-Hop, Rock, and Pop lead total streams.

Leading the elite, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X was last year’s most-streamed song with over one million streams and over four million streams globally. This chart-topper spent a stunning 19 weeks as No. 1, holding the record for time spent as No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 - Day 1

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – MARCH 29: Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos … [+] Aires 2018. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Post Malone led last year with the most streamed album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, according to Nielsen. The album, which was only released in September, also includes two No. 1 singles, “Sunflower” with Swae Lee and “Wow.”

Eilish, who turned recently turned 18, reached 1.3 billion streams for her hit “bad guy” from her chart-topping album, When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? And, Lizzo—the 2020 Grammys’ most nominated artist—gained 736 million streams for “Truth Hurts.”

102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball – SHOW

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Billie Eilish performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle … [+] Ball 2019. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)

FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

While they’re not leading genres in streaming, K-Pop and Latin music are gaining popularity in the U.S. The Korean group BTS released “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey in 2019, which is their most consumed song to date, with 236 million on-demand streams.

In the streaming world, trends in tech show social video streaming apps like TikTok and TRILLER are playing increasingly important roles in streams and music discovery. Throughout 2020, artists will have to continue being strategic about gaining streams from a mix of platforms.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tech IPOs Were Kind Of Weak In 2019

December 28, 2019

6 Keys For The Natural Gas Market Into...

December 2, 2019

Ten Years Of Fintech Megatrends For The Next...

December 26, 2019

NFL Week 16 Picks: Saturday Schedule, Odds And...

December 21, 2019

Taser-maker Axon Sues FTC, Seeking To Fight Antitrust...

January 3, 2020

Millennials, Gen Zers Prefer Online Holiday Shopping —...

December 12, 2019

How Companies Are Preparing For The Shifting Data...

December 30, 2019

How Serious Is Amazon’s Threat To UPS, FedEx?...

December 12, 2019

Self-Help Books To Help Your Business Grow And...

December 29, 2019

Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Episode One From DC Universe...

December 13, 2019

Leave a Comment