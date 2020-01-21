Overcoming Regrets

The end of the year inevitably brings a number of thoughts and feelings: a realization of how quickly the past year has come and gone, an urgency to prepare for the new year to hit the ground running on January 1st — hopefully — some joy and happiness to spend time with friends and family over the holiday. It’s also a time when we look backward at the previous year to consider what we’ve done, and often what we wish we’d done.

Part of this retrospection is inspired by what’s around us; website everywhere recap and rank the best and worst of the year, and perhaps it’s only natural for us to consider our own year in kind. And for this we should generally be grateful; memories are what make us who we are, good or bad. We remember, and we hopefully learn from those memories.

null

Getty

Regrets are perhaps a subset of those memories, albeit ones that don’t feel nearly as edifying or educating. I’d classify them differently from mistakes; mistakes are things to be made and learned from and then moved past. Regrets are those mistakes that haunt you months and years past the point where they’ve served their purpose, to the point that they can start to weigh on your psyche if you don’t put them out of your mind.

We’re all subject to regrets in business as well as life. There is no shortage of what-ifs or roads almost taken given how many choices and decisions go into every day of running your own company. Occasionally we’re able to see how things would have played out had a decision been made in another direction; there’s an entire list here of people who would be vastly richer had they chosen differently in one crucial moment. In other instances we’re tormented by thoughts of what might have been had we made a different decision, thoughts that are often brought on in the midst of our daily grind and struggle to keep things going and keep our heads above water. ‘Would things be better, my life easier, if I’d gone a different direction with a pivotal decision,’ we inevitably think, even though there’s no way to know.

So how can we make peace with our regrets and learn to live with the decisions we’ve made, particularly in cases when things haven’t worked out as we imagined? Mistakes are human, sure, but so are regrets that linger; there are few more innately human experiences than having a terrible embarrassment from years ago come rushing back to us out of nowhere unless you’re one of the lucky few to have avoided such abject mortification. We can’t escape entirely those haunting memories and regrets that kick around in our brain, so we have to learn how to integrate them into the whole.

Part of coming to terms with regrets is truly understanding the nature of decisions. We love to say that ‘hindsight is 20/20’ but rarely do we actually heed that wisdom; instead, we let ourselves second-guess every mistake we’ve made. But it really is true that mistakes and missteps can only be seen after the fact, once everything has played out (often not as we imagined it.) Decisions are made at the moment, with the best information available at the time, which is often far from perfect or complete. There’s so much that we can’t predict that it’s often the case that the opposite decision might not have worked out either had circumstances and factors aligned differently at that moment. We have to accept the possibility that no decision may have been the right one, given how much is outside of our control.

How we can gain peace and maintain our sanity is in embracing the process of decision-making as an imperfect science that we must endeavor to do as best we can. There’s no trick to avoid a mistake or a wrong decision, but we can learn to live with the decisions that we make so long as we make them in a considered fashion, with all available knowledge gathered and taken into consideration. The right decision is the one that is most considered and based on the best reasoning available; what we would otherwise term as “right” decisions, those that work out to the greatest benefit, are only known to be so after the fact, at a point that anyone could make a “right” decision. The right decision is the best guess, even if the guess is wrong.

Even in embracing this approach you’ll still be plagued with thoughts about what you could’ve done differently. It’s simply human nature to consider alternative possibilities and outcomes. The difference will be that you can simply remind yourself that you could have done no better at the moment and that learning to live with those mistakes is part of achieving greater peace of mind as you move into the new year. #onwards.

Source