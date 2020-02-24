‘Overwatch’ League Now Cancelling Matches In South Korea Due To The Coronavirus

Share to facebook

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 29: Fans enter the arena before the start of gameplay at the Overwatch … [+] League Grand Finals at the Wells Fargo Center on September 29, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Topline: Following cancellations in China, the Overwatch League announced today it’d be cancelling matches that were meant to be played in South Korea due to the coronavirus, including a “homestand” by its club Seoul Dynasty.

In January, the league cancelled China-based matches scheduled for February and March, then later rescheduled them to be played in a South Korean studio in March.

Along with those matches, the Seoul Dynasty’s local home games in March have also been cancelled and are currently being rescheduled.

The Overwatch League this year expanded on its ambitious plans to have home-and-away matches with its scheduled homestands throughout the 2020 season, but the coronavirus has now impacted two of those events, held in hotbeds for esports.

Parent company Activision Blizzard isn’t the only gaming entity that’s been affected by the coronavirus, with Riot Games also cancelling esports matches in its China-based League of Legends Pro League series, Sony and Facebook dropping participation in events like the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco and hardware like Valve’s virtual reality headset Index and Nintendo’s Switch console experiencing manufacturing delays.

The coronavirus has led to 2,592 deaths with 77,150 confirmed infections.

Tangent: Seoul Dynasty and its parent company Gen.G Esports announced last week it would donate 100% of its now-cancelled homestand proceeds, merchandise sales and in-game skin sales to charities supporting coronavirus victims until the end of March.

Key Background: The esports industry is still growing and 2020 is meant to be a significant year, particularly with the Overwatch League’s home-and-away format. Activision Blizzard reportedly charged teams $30 million and $60 million for the opportunity to join the league as a franchise. Local ticket sales is a valuable opportunity to esports teams that typically rely heavily on sponsorships.