Papyrus Bankruptcy: Just The Latest Example Of Retailers Being Out Of Step With Customers

Papyrus is closing all store locations in the U.S. market and the parent company, Schurman Retail Group (SRG), recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a WSJ article. However, neither the economy nor the retail landscape is to blame. Retail trade (minus food services, gas and auto) ended 2019 on a very positive note with a sales increase of 4.1% for the holiday season. In a recent press release by the National Retail Federation, NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay stated: “This is a consumer-driven economy, and by any measure, the consumer has put the economy in a solid position for continued growth.”

So, what happened to the luxury greeting card maker Papyrus? Its business model is flawed and out of step with today’s consumer. The U.S. Census Bureau shows revenue decline over the past five years of 2.7% for greeting cards and other publishing with an annual growth projection of negative 2.4% over the next four years. Digital-based subscriptions and social media have been a catalyst to the decline in the demand for greeting cards. For example, Generations Y and Z find sending emoji birthday greetings through text or Instagram a quick and easy way to communicate well-wishes. Calendars and schedulers have been significantly shifted to digital options. Roberto Ramos, CEO and founder of The Ideatelier, a lifestyle branding and innovations agency, stated, “Papyrus has focused almost exclusively on physical greeting cards, a diminishing category as younger consumers send fewer as they simply are not used to it, don’t think it’s environmentally responsible or opt out instead for much more personal customized formats such as personalized statements from sites like Etsy.”

Physical retail, including stationery and gift stores, need a compelling reason to warrant the time and attention of today’s consumers. The in-store experience and assortment have to resonate with the consumer sentiment. Ann Cantrell, founder and owner of Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store, stated, “Consumers today are looking for authentic cards from independent makers with themes around localization and pop culture topics. For example, our hottest selling card is from Schitt’s Creek.” Cantrell further noted, “Even with today’s digital transformation it is hard to buy cards online, and people don’t buy as many online.”

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Papyrus’ assortment of greeting cards, entertainment novelties, stationery, gift products and jewelry seems disarranged and a missed opportunity to provide a more congruent product presentation with a themed story. The assortment, although curated, seems unrelated and not differentiated enough to drive footfall. Ramos further points out, “The (Papyrus) brand has also missed taking creative lead and ownership around big celebratory moments and bringing that emotional point of entry into adjacent experiences such as in-store events, co-branded partnerships and collaborations. In essence, there is an emotional scale to the business they’re in which is very experiential and goes beyond selling physical greeting cards.”

Competition from inter-type retailers like pharmacies and discount stores require stores like Papyrus to demonstrate a higher value-add to the in-store shopping experience as competing on price is a losing proposition with mass markets. From a wholesale perspective, shelf-space is declining for greeting cards in mass-market retail reducing wholesale demand and putting added pressure on revenue growth for Papyrus. From a consumer perspective, shopping pharmacies and discount stores where Papyrus sells cards alongside other brands at a much lower price puts Papyrus at a disadvantage. The company did not respond to a request to comment and there is no information if the company will continue wholesale operations while under bankruptcy protection.

The rising cost of paper with lower customer demand equals smaller margins and fewer profits. The business model for greeting cards needs to include digital options, customization, diversified products and collaborations to minimize these effects on the bottom line. Hallmark Cards Inc., owning over 40% of the market, has a highly diversified business model including stationery products, a major ownership stake in Crown Media, ownership of Crayola, and includes a partnership with CarringBridge, a nonprofit organization. Hallmark’s 3-year CAGR is 2.6% in an industry that has down-trended the past five years.

SRG’s decision to close all of the Papyrus retail stores and file for Chapter 11 may seem to have come swiftly, however, the business model has been challenged over the past few years. In addition to being out-of-sync with the market demands and lacking a diversified business strategy, the company has 40% more liabilities than assets resulting in a deficient business model.

Being out of step with consumers and working with a flawed business model of an unbalanced scale between revenues and liabilities is a path to failure—just ask The Gap, which has been trying to climb out of that business model for years (although Athleta and Old Navy can offset the financial burdens for the parent company). Even if the shoppers love the brand, as in the case of Opening Ceremony, which recently decided to close their stores after being acquired by New Guards Group, the shoppers have to transform into customers for the retailer to survive. While in-store experience and entertainment are key to keeping shoppers engaged as demonstrated in Opening Ceremony, multi-branded stores come with broader issues of competing on price and product over-saturation.

J.Crew New CEO May Save The Brand (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Even branded stores like J. Crew are continually challenged to sustain revenue growth and profitability. The retailer is hanging on but the business model, lack of creative direction and product story, along with being inconsistent with the brand messaging to the core market are a recipe for continued poor financial performance. Although the company is private and financials are difficult to obtain, according to reliable sources the 3-year sales CAGR is down 1.9% with total liabilities 57% higher than assets (2017), which does not bode well for the retailer. Margins have slipped over the past few years (2105-2017) resulting in fewer profit dollars. Perhaps J. Crew’s new CEO, Jan Singer, with over a decade of experience at top global brands in apparel and footwear can save the day for the company.

One thing is for sure as we begin the new fiscal year, a well-balanced scorecard and being in front of the core market will differentiate the winners and losers for 2020.

Source