‘Parasite’ Adds National Society of Film Critics And Golden Globe Wins

‘Parasite,’ starring Jo Yeo-jeong and Lee Sun-kyun, added to its awards tally this week.

CJ Entertainment

Parasite added even more awards to its tally this week, winning Best Picture and Best Screenplay awards at the National Society of Film Critics Awards. A few days later the film won Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language, at the 77th Golden Globes, the first South Korean film ever to win a Golden Globe. Bong Joon-ho’s genre-bending story of economic inequity was not only the first winner of a Golden Globe but also the first South Korean film to be nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.

The film was also nominated for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture, but lost out to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Bong was nominated for Best Director, Motion Picture, but lost to Sam Mendes for the film 1917.

Parasite has been making awards history since its release. The film, which stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik, Park So-dam, and Lee Jung-eun, became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Since then the film has earned a bevy of awards including Best Picture and Best Director at the 2019 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and Best Film At Australia’s 9th AACTA International Awards.

The film has a best cast nomination for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and is also on the shortlist for Oscar nominations, with the final nominations due to be released on January 13.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and actors Song Kang-ho, Lee Jung-eun and Jo Yeo-jeong walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes ceremony, with Jo taking a short break from filming her current TV drama Woman of 9.9 Billion.

When asked on the red carpet what the Golden Globe nomination meant to him, Bong said that for Korea the nominations were a historic event.

Accepting the award for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language, Bong commented that once audiences overcome the “one-inch barrier of subtitles,” they will be introduced to many amazing films.

