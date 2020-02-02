Home Business ‘Parasite’ Adds WGA And BAFTA Awards—Will Oscars Be Next?
written by Forbes February 2, 2020
Parasite

‘Parasite’ won awards from the WGA and BAFTA.

CJ Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho’s film Parasite added three more awards to its impressive tally this week, including awards from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

At the WGA awards ceremony, Parasite won the Best Screenplay beating out the films 1917, Marriage Story, Knives Out and Booksmart.

At the BAFTA awards, the film won Best Film Not In The English Language, winning over The Farewell, For Sama, Pain and Glory and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Bong and co-writer Han Jin-won also won a BAFTA award for Best Original Screenplay, beating out the films Booksmart, Knives Out, Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The film received two more BAFTA nominations, but Bong lost the Best Director award to Sam Mendes and the Best Film award to Mendes film 1917.

Parasite is also nominated for two best picture categories in the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, Best Picture and Best Foreign Language picture, as well as four other awards: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design.

The Academy Awards follow the BAFTA awards on Feb. 9. 

Many of the industry insiders voting for the BAFTA awards also vote for the Academy Awards, so the BAFTA awards often predict Oscar wins. The two award ceremonies have more than a dozen categories in common. In 2019, 10 of the BAFTA winners had a chance to practice their Oscar acceptance speeches at the earlier ceremony and in 2018, 13 winners closely followed BAFTA awards with Oscars.

Parasite explores the entangled lives of two families, one desperately poor and the other comfortably off. Their symbiotic relationship seems beneficial at first but ultimately leads to tragedy.

The film’s stars, Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Gyun, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-dam, Choi woo-sik and Lee Jung-eum, recently won a Best Ensemble acting award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards, receiving a standing ovation from the audience when they appeared on stage earlier to present an award.

Given the many awards the film has already acquired, the odds are favorable that it will also win at least one Oscar.

