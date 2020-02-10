‘Parasite’ Makes Film History Winning Four Impressive Oscars Including Best Picture

The cast of “Parasite” arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on … [+] February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won a total of four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards, including both Best International Feature Film and Best Picture. The film made Oscar history before the ceremony even began by earning six nominations for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Production Design. Of those nominations, the film won awards for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Upon winning the award for Best Original Screenplay, Bong thanked the Academy for the honor and said, partly via a translator and partly in English, that “Writing a script is always such a lonely process; we never write to represent our countries. But this is the very first Oscar to South Korea. Thank you.”

It was not the last Oscar of the night for South Korea. When Bong won the Best Director award, he paid homage to Martin Scorsese and thanked Quentin Tarantino for supporting his films. He also jokingly asked for a chainsaw to split the award among all the nominated directors.

Bong is only the fourth Asian filmmaker, after Hiroshi Teshigahara, Akira Kurosawa, and Ang Lee, to be nominated. He is the first South Korean filmmaker to be nominated and became the first to win the award.

After winning Best International Film, a category that used to be named Best Foreign Language Film, Bong said he was happy to be the first recipient under the new name.

“I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes,” said Bong. All our loving crew members and cast members are here with us today.”

He graciously asked the film’s cast—Jo Yeo-jeong, Lee Sun-kyun, Song Kang-ho, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eum, Jang Hye-jin, and Choi Woo-sik—to stand up for a round of applause.

Over the years, the Best International Feature Film Award has been given almost exclusively to European films, with only seven going to Asian films. Although the award is usually accepted by the film’s director or producer, it awarded to a country as a whole.

Other Korean films have been submitted to the Academy Awards in the past but failed to be nominated. Bong’s previous film Mother was submitted but not nominated. Burning, directed by Lee Chang-dong, made the shortlist for the 2019 Academy Awards but then did not get nominated. Parasite finally broke several film history records by achieving six nominations and again by earning so many awards.

Before Parasite won Best Picture, many movie buffs were placing good odds on Parasite winning Best International Feature Film and Best Picture going to 1917, which won Best Picture at the BAFTA awards, but the fact that it did win both Oscars proved how much the film was admired both by audiences, critics and Academy members. Other international Best Picture nominees in the past included Roma, Amour, Z, Life Is Beautiful and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, but in the 92-year history of the awards no other foreign language film ever won Best Picture. In 2019 Roma won awards for Best Foreign Film, Best Director and Cinematography but lost Best Picture to Green Book.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Director Bong Joon-ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

At the Sept. 8 Best International Film 2020 Spirit Awards, where Parasite won a Best International Film award, Bong said he was happiest to know that after the Academy Awards he could finally go home. He’s already working on two new film ideas.

