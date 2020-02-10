‘Parasite’ Wins Best International Feature Film At The 2020 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Bong Joon-ho accepts the International Feature Film award for … [+] ‘Parasite’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 92nd Annual Oscars came with a bang this Sunday, honoring the year’s best in the filmmaking arts. One of the most prestigious categories is the award for International Feature Film, honoring some of the best contributions in global cinema. Of the many wonderful nominees this year, South Korea’s submission, director Bong Joon-ho’s masterful Parasite, was awarded the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

The beloved film faced stiff competition, competing against Les Miserables (France), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Cristi (Poland), and Pain and Glory (Spain).

The Academy is placing increasing emphasis on global film in the last year, giving a larger platform for the award. The day before the Academy Awards, the Academy announced the launch of ‘Global Movie Day’, which “will be held on the second Saturday of February every year in the heart of Oscar season, to celebrate the power of movies to reach, connect and inspire people around the world.” This is also the first year of the award’s new name, changed from Best Foreign Language Film, its title since its annual adoption since 1956.

Prior to Parasite’s historical win, films from Asia have only been awarded this Oscar seven times. This marks the first win for director Bong Joon-ho, as well as the first award for a film from South Korea. He thanked the academy after receiving the award:

“[In English:] Thank you, a great honor. [Via translator:] The category has a new name now, from Best Foreign Language to Best International Feature Film. I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name. I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes. All our loving crew members and cast members are here with us today. Please send a round of applause to the actors and crew member of PARASITE. [In English:] And our great cinematographer Hong Kyeong Pyo, and production designer Lee Ha Jun, and editor Yang Jinmo. [Via translator:] I congratulate all the great artists here tonight. I also thank everyone at Barunson, CJ, and Neon who allowed me to actualize my vision. [In English:] Thank you, and yeah, I’m ready to drink tonight. Until next morning. Thank you.”

