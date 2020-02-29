Parental Fails Are Played For Laughs In New FX Series ‘Breeders’

“Breeders” airs on FX and FX on Hulu.

It’s inevitable that all parents will fail.

This is the steadfast belief of the creators of the FX series Breeders.

“When you become a parent, you’re given this perfect human being and you’re told you’re going to bring this human being up and you’re going to let them go into the world. Theoretically, you can do it perfectly, but you won’t. Every parent fails, and that’s kind of what we’re talking about here,” explains Simon Blackwell, who co-created the series with Chris Addison and star Martin Freeman.

The series is described as exposing the parental paradox where in it’s possible to love your child with all your being, so much that you would die for them, while in the very same moment, being angry enough with them to want to kill them.

Freeman stars at the caring father who is continually confused by these conflicting emotions.

Parenting, he says, is a ‘three dimensional experience.’

“I think this show reflects what we all feel about what parenting is; some of it is hilarious, some of it is terrifying, and some of it is grief-making. That’s often within the same hour.”

Martin Freeman of ‘Breeders.’ (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The idea for the series began with lunch, or more accurately, a series of lunches.

“They ended up being like a father’s support group where we would kind of talk a lot about what we saw essentially was our failings. We talked about some of the worst things we had done or what happened to us as parents,” explains Freeman.

Blackwell recalled just such a time, saying, “I remembered earlier that when my oldest son was very little, he wouldn’t leave a toy store. I carried him out like a roll of carpet under my arm, at which point he shouted, ‘This man is not my daddy!’”

Then the trio figured out that if they put a comedic spin on all their shortcomings that they would have a show that all parents could relate to.

“We haven’t seen really [an] honest portrayal of parenthood in TV comedy. Because in TV comedy, mostly the parents that you see and their relationship with their kids is kind of cartoony,” says Addison. “The parents [say], ‘Oh, you,’ and their kids [say], ‘You don’t understand me.’ We wanted to show that that’s really not how it is.”

The creative team was cognizant of the fact that they’d need a strong couple at the center of the narrative, with Freeman as Paul and Daisy Haggard as Ally.

Daisy Haggard of ‘Breeders.’ (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“You often see TV shows where you just don’t buy the couple. You don’t buy that those people are going to be together. And I absolutely buy Paul and Ally as a couple,” says Blackwell.

Addison adds that, “One of the key things was that this family should be a loving couple at the center of it, who aren’t making any mistakes because of something that they are. They’re just making the mistakes that we all make, because we’ve never brought up children until we have to bring up children.”

Joining the predominantly British team is veteran actor Michael McKean as Daisy’s father.

“They needed an older, irresponsible American and I answered the call,” says McKean, adding about his character, “Occasionally you get a postcard from this guy. But he fancies himself a world traveler, which is another word for freeloader.”

Michael McKean of ‘Breeders.’ (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Having Paul and Addy sandwiched between their parents and their kids is a key component of the ongoing storyline, says Addison. “We always wanted to get to that point where suddenly you are the center of the family, because your parents are kind of they’re letting go of their responsibilities, and you’re having to look after them, and you’re having to look after your kids, It shows what parenting was like the generation before and how wildly different [it is now] that fathers have had to bring up their children in our generation. That’s changed at light speed.”

Blackwell says the ultimate goal of the show is to take some of the guilt away and say, ‘This is how it is.’

“Sometimes it’s really difficult to bring up your kids. You will always love them, but they will drive you mad. If we can be honest about [that], then I think it is a positive thing.”

‘Breeders’ premieres March 3rd on FX at 10pm ET, and then is available for streaming the next night on FX on Hulu.

