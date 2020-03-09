Pasta, Conversation, and Tears Can Change Your Business

image-asset

7:47 Club

In the early summer of 2015, Chris Schembra returned home to New York City from a job in Italy. Feeling disconnected from his work and a sense of isolation upon his return, he started experimenting with some dishes in his kitchen and accidentally created a pasta sauce recipe. Chris invited 15 of his friends over for dinner and served them his new pasta sauce. Not only did they enjoy the meal, but they liked the structure of the dinner, filled with delegated tasks, shared activities, and communal discussion. From that grew the 7:47 Club, which helps organizations build lasting client relationships through intimate 18-person dining experiences.

I recently sat down with Chris to talk about how food and conversation can bring people together. This is an excerpt from our interview.

Rhett Power: Why do you think we are so disconnected and lonely today?

Chris Schembra: I think it’s a combination of a couple of things. One, we live in this me, me, me culture. Right? Social media has given us a platform to connect, but it’s also given us a platform to share our voice without having to listen to others’ views. You can put up a status. You can put out a tweet. You can go on with your day and not listen to the feedback. And so, that creates a one-way channel of communication.

Our observations are that that one-way channel of communication takes out empathy. It takes out our want and our need to connect and to serve others. There’s an old Cartesian quote of, “I think; therefore, I am.” That’s where we are in the world today, and we believe that we should change into the old Ubuntu quote, “You are, therefore I am.”

Rhett Power: You started 7:47 because you felt disconnected and isolated in your own life. Can you talk about that and how you plan to help people more connected?

Chris Schembra: It’s pretty evident to me that the world that we’re living in needs to be changed, whether it’s the mental, emotional, spiritual well-being of the people on this planet. I think we’re starving for connection. The Surgeon General of the United States put out a wonderful statistic a couple years ago that proved that 51% of Americans report being lonely on a consistent basis, and he equivocates that statistic to the reduction of lifespan of smoking 15 cigarettes per day. That’s seven years off your life. We are walking around lonely, unfulfilled, disconnected, and insecure.

And so, this simple act of developing friendships and almost family-style relationships around food with your co-workers is statistically proven beneficial to make you perform better as a team. We talk about how do we get the best out of our employees? We talk about engagement. We talk about inspiration. An inspired employee who can connect emotionally to the people around them, to the leadership, to the vision, to the mission, to the why, and inspired employees 225% more highly engaged. Engaged employees are 21% more productive, which leads to an average increase and 20% in sales. These are numbers and not my own. These are amazing statistics. All you have to do is follow that plan.

Rhett Power: What can we do as leaders if we know how unhappy people are? Shouldn’t we try to change that?

Chris Schembra: I think that the leader can step into the feelings and perspectives of their employees and understand where they’re coming from. Let’s say an employee is maybe a couple of hours late on a deadline because their parent just passed away. Well, if you separated work and life, and you don’t know that information, it’s a binary system. It’s either you failed, or you passed.

If you can get to know the people and build a culture of trust where they can come into work and tell you, “Hey, I might be a couple of hours slow on this deadline. My mom just passed away.” If that leader can listen to those feelings and honor them and develop some kind of system to support that employee, that employee is going to remember that kind of care, that kind of trust, in their dark time. 91% of CEOs believe empathy directly links to financial performance and they are right.

Whether it’s a leader waking up and saying, “My people are praising that I become more empathetic. It’s not too late for me. I may be a 40-something-year-old mid manager or VP or a director, but it’s not too late to learn, because it’s what the world is craving now.” The statistics are showing that when you make that investment into your people, BWC found that for every dollar spent on employee mental and emotional well-being, you’ll get $2.30 back in productivity. It’s a pretty big statistic from a pretty big company. Right?

Rhett Power: Why is the dinner table such a powerful way to bring people together?

Chris Schembra: I started fiddling with food in my kitchen and accidentally created a pasta sauce recipe and figured I should probably feed it to people to see if it’s even good or not. So, on July 15th, 2015, I invited 15 of my friends over for dinner and fed them the sauce. 6:30 PM cocktails began. 8:00 PM dinner was served. But at 7:47 PM, we put the pasta in the pot and delegated 11 specific tasks, empowering the attendees to work together to create the meal, just because I was lazy at the time. And so, we worked together, sharing in the experience. We sat down for dinner, sat down for dessert. I told a quick joke, and then I asked a very specific question. “If you could give credit or thanks to one person in your life that you don’t give enough credit or thanks to, who would that be?”

That question opened people up to share these most amazing answers, stories of people from their past that have hurt, that have helped, their mothers, their dogs, their friends, strangers. They came alive, and a few people cried. They loved the sauce. So, I made the dinner the next week, haven’t stopped since. In that first year, we made a commitment. Let’s host a dinner every week once a week for free in our home, and we did it, 54 dinners, 52 weeks, 808 people for free in our home. If less than six people cried, we would consider it a failed night.

We realize that a tear, positive or negative, joy or sadness, a tear is the physical incarnation of change, of healing, of connection, of transformation. When you bring that magic into an 18-person small group format, those 18 individuals that walk through that door with ego and stress and emails and schedules and all that kind of doubts of the future, that 18 people become a family. So, whether it’s 18 strangers who have never met each other or 18 co-workers who have been working together for years, something changes.

And so, our initial successes around the dinner table with companies or with big enterprise companies, like Microsoft, Lyft, Dell, IBM, PWC, American Express, big enterprise behemoths, and then we started falling into the venture back Inc. 500 founder’s community. We realized that these founders that are leading these amazing companies, some of these companies that have 39,000% three-year growth, some of these companies that have just raised 143 million and woken up the next day, saying, “Chris, I feel disconnected from the people we serve. I hired too many people too quickly. And God, I think we overcomplicated it in my brain. Can we go on a roadshow, and go see these people, and let them know it’s all right, we’re here for them?”

Rhett Power: The dinner seems to be a very emotional evening?

Chris Schembra: Yeah, yeah, yeah. And so, when you can do that, in an 18-person group setting, you build emotion. Tears create emotion. And when you bring emotion into a B2B sale, a prospect is five times more likely to consider purchasing, 12 times more likely to purchase, and 30 times more likely to pay a premium. That’s what we all want. That’s from the Promotion to Emotion study done by Google.

Rhett Power: The whole point of the dinner is to show your clients how much you appreciate them. It’s really to show gratitude which lots of us have trouble showing, isn’t it?

Chris Schembra: It’s not easy. It’s supposed to be hard. If gratitude was easy, everybody would do it, and it would lose its power. Gratitude is hard. It’s hard for me. I ask people to give gratitude to others literally on a daily basis, ten times a day. That doesn’t mean that I practice it. That doesn’t mean that I practice what I preach. I’m as big of a hypocrite as everybody else. But the short answer is you’ve got to fucking work at it. You’ve got to develop a routine. Part of what we’re doing is that when companies buy… we like companies to buy 10 to 20 dinners from us, not just one or two at a time because it’s forcing gratitude into their life.

Our dear friend John Ruhlin and his book Giftology, he’s a corporate gifting expert, and he advocates that you should spend 5% of your company’s net profits, giving back, and showing gratitude to your customers. He believes that’s how you cut through the noise, increasing referrals, retention, and revenue. In my new book that comes out in April, Gratitude and Pasta: The Secret Sauce for Human Connection I teach how to create and structure your own intimate dining events so that your guests will have an experience that will bring them closer together, and closer to you and will foster gratitude, empathy, and human connection.

In this day and age of polarization and people feeling disconnected, 7:47 and Chris Schembra are bringing people together the old-fashioned way with food. The dinner table is a great way to show your customers and key clients that you care about them for business reasons but that you also value them as people. Something we could all could use more of today.

