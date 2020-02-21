Patriots Committed To More Than Nine Games Of Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu

New England Patriots trade acquisition Mohamed Sanu carries a cap number of $6.5 million into the … [+] final year of his contract. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 55 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

That is what the 7-0 New England Patriots conceded leading up to last October’s trade deadline. That is what it took to acquire wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the 1-6 Atlanta Falcons.

The records changed. The second-rounder became a number. It will soon become a name.

New England chose Sanu’s.

“He’s a very experienced receiver,” head coach Bill Belichick said in his initial press conference following the trade. “He’s had a lot of production. We’re excited to have him, and we’ll see how it goes.”

“He brings a lot of juice, so it’s good to have,” added quarterback Tom Brady. “It’s good to see someone that’s competitive. If you watch him play, he plays with an attitude. He’s got a little chip on his shoulder, too, so I think we can relate to each other.”

Sanu went on to make seven starts, including the AFC wild card, in nine appearances. He caught 27 passes for 218 yards with one touchdown through that sample size.

But 10 of those passes arrived in a November loss to the Baltimore Ravens. As did 81 of those yards and the veteran wideout’s lone visit to the end zone.

Sanu's second game in a Patriots uniform brought 10 receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

“I still have a ways to go, but I am getting better and better with it,” Sanu told reporters in the locker room afterwards. “I am just learning day-by-day. I am just being me. If they want me to do something, I am going to go ahead and do it.”

Sanu never again eclipsed three receptions or 35 receiving yards in a game.

He instead spent a month among New England’s questionable after suffering an ankle sprain during a punt return. He closed out the split having been targeted 52 times in Brady’s passing attack, and having dropped four passes after ranking among the NFL’s lowest drop rates dating back to 2015, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sanu would average a career-low eight yards per reception with the Patriots. And his long of 22 transpired in December’s finale versus the Miami Dolphins, as he dragged underneath on third-and-4 and broke off his route for an opening down the middle.

It wasn’t by design.

The remainder of Sanu’s five-year, $32.5 million contract with the Falcons was. It followed him to the Patriots. It brought a prorated cap number below $4 million for 2019, along with a $6.5 million cap number for 2020 that ties the Chicago Bears’ Taylor Gabriel for 37th at the position around the league, per OverTheCap.com.

Moving on from 6-foot-2, 210-pound Sanu in the final year of his pact would clear as much space. Yet there already is a clearing between the first and third rounds as April draws closer. For New England’s war room, it’s a gap of 64 selections.

It’s a gap the Patriots were willing to create at the time for a Rutgers product who had accumulated 4,300 receiving yards, 215 rushing yards, 233 passing yards and 31 all-purpose touchdowns. Sanu had played physical in the intermediate, and on the inside and out.

That shouldn’t shift after nine games.

Set to turn 31 in August, Sanu is under contract alongside extended Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, a first-round investment in N’Keal Harry and a pair of undrafted additions in slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and return specialist Gunner Olszewski. Quincy Adeboyejo and Devin Ross, both members of the 2019 practice squad, round out the current depth chart while Philip Dorsett is again scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

But New England committed to Sanu playing a part in the 2020 picture.

Pick No. 55 overall this spring serves as more of a reminder than the $6.5 million does.

