Patriots Defensive End Deatrich Wise Jr. Stands In Line For The NFL’s Escalator

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. is a 2020 qualifier for the NFL’s … [+] proven-performance escalator. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New England Patriots finished the 2017 NFL draft with the smallest class in franchise history.

Among the war room’s four names called stood Deatrich Wise Jr.’s.

The Arkansas product, who arrived at No. 131 overall, would be New England’s penultimate pick. And in the draft company of Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers, Troy’s Antonio Garcia and UCLA’s Conor McDermott, Wise would be one of just two to appear in a game beyond the preseason for the organization.

His appearances have since added up. In result, the 25-year-old defensive end is set to step on the NFL’s proven-performance escalator for 2020.

Players drafted between the third and seventh rounds are eligible for the escalator in the final year of their rookie contracts. Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, those who qualify must participate in a minimum of 35% of their team’s offensive or defensive snaps in any two of their previous three regular seasons, or in a cumulative average of at least 35% over their previous three regular seasons.

That fits Wise’s résumé.

Wise logged 51% of New England’s defensive snaps as a rookie. He logged 41% in his second year. His workload then reduced 22% this past campaign as the scheme tailored toward hybrid 3-4 outside linebackers ranging from Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins to John Simon, Chase Winovich and Shilique Calhoun.

The clause had been met by then.

Wise earned a base salary of $645,000 in 2019 and was originally scheduled for $735,000 in 2020. The latter payout is now slated to rise to a projected $2.144 million, according to OverTheCap.com, situating the former fourth-round selection in a group of qualifiers that exceeds 40 around the league.

The proven-performance escalator runs parallel to the NFL’s lowest tender for a restricted free agent, with the right of first refusal only. Last league year, that figure stood at $2.025 million, and saw guard Joe Thuney and linebacker Elandon Roberts hit the mark for New England.

Thuney, a reigning second-team All-Pro, went No. 78 overall out of North Carolina State in 2016. Roberts, a reigning team captain, followed by way of Morgan State and Houston at No. 214.

It’s Wise’s turn a year later.

No portion of the escalator is guaranteed for skill, football-related injury or cap-related termination, the NFL’s 2011 CBA states. But the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Wise has played in 46 of 48 games during the regular season dating back to his Patriots entrance. He’s collected 82 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection through that span.

The Razorback logged 16 hurries to go with eight hits on quarterbacks in last year’s rotation, as well, per Pro Football Focus. And Wise did so while ranking 19th on New England’s defense in snaps by the close of December.

As the calendar turns to 2020, his forecasted cap number ranks ninth on the defense.

It’s unclear where it will by the evening of March 18 when free agency begins. But it is a moving staircase that Wise has his feet on.

Source