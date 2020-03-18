Patriots Send Safety Duron Harmon To Lions In Reported Late-Round Exchange

Duron Harmon, the last remaining member of the 2013 New England Patriots draft class, is heading to … [+] the Detroit Lions. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The lone remaining member of the 2013 New England Patriots draft class no longer is.

The Patriots agreed to trade Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions in the hours before the league year began Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The two sides will swap late-round picks while New England moves on from the 29-year-old safety’s impending cap number of $5.75 million.

Harmon’s contract runs through the 2020 season. And it will run through a Detroit organization led by former Patriots director of pro scouting Bob Quinn and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Harmon is the third player to go from New England to Detroit since the legal-tampering period kicked off Monday, trailing linebacker Jamie Collins’ reported three-year, $30 million agreement and defensive tackle Danny Shelton’s reported two-year, $8 million agreement. There, Harmon joins a roster that also includes past Patriots in Frank Herron, John Atkins, Trey Flowers, Christian Sam and Justin Coleman on the defensive side of the ball alone.

New England called upon Harmon at No. 91 overall in the 2013 draft, eight spots after a fellow member of the Rutgers secondary in Logan Ryan. Harmon had not been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. The first-team All-Big East selection and NFLPA Collegiate Bowler had been projected to go in the sixth-to-seventh-round range.

“We thought it was good value when we took him,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of the Harmon pick in his press conference that April night. “I don’t know what other teams – how they have their boards stacked or anything else. There’s no way to predict that – 31 other teams. I think you have to take the players you feel like can help your team. That’s what we did.”

Harmon would go on to intercept 21 passes, including postseason, during his Patriots tenure.

A nickname, “The Closer,” followed. It saw Harmon track down 13 of his career interceptions in the fourth quarter. And it saw New England win all but a pair of those games.

Harmon stayed with the organization that drafted him on a four-year, $17 million contract during free agency in 2017. A versatile and vocal presence, he’d be named a captain while serving as the third safety alongside Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung.

Harmon missed one game across seven seasons in the New England secondary. That game was his rookie opener. He proceeded to start 29 games while playing 3,809 defensive snaps.

Grading out 21st among NFL safeties last season, according Pro Football Focus, Harmon was in for 65% of the workload.

New England continues into 2020 with McCourty and Chung atop the depth chart. The former reached a two-year, $23 million extension that carried $17 million guaranteed last Sunday. The latter is signed through 2021, as well. Both turn 33 in August.

Behind them is Terrence Brooks, who took on an expanded defensive role after arriving as a core special-teamer this past spring. Obi Melifonwu, Malik Gant and Adarius Pickett are also under contract at safety, where nickelback Jonathan Jones and 6-foot-4 second-round corner Joejuan Williams offer positional flexibility.

Harmon’s departure clears north of $4 million in cap space for New England.

