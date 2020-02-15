Patson Daka: Salzburg’s $8.8 Million Prospect Adjusts To Life After Haaland

Patson Daka of Salzburg looks on after a missed chance during the tipico Bundesliga match between FC … [+] Red Bull Salzburg and Lask at Red Bull Arena on February 14, 2020 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Red Bull Salzburg have lost the Spitzenspiel 3-2 to Linzer ASK and dropped to second place in the Austrian Bundesliga. It was the first game after Erling Haaland had left the club for Borussia Dortmund, putting his successor Patson Daka in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old Zambian national team striker had been Salzburg’s second-best scorer during the first half of the season. Going into the game on Friday, Daka has scored 14 goals and three assists in 17 Austrian Bundesliga games.

On Friday, the forward seemed destined to score. In the sixth minute, Daka jumped on a Hee-chan Hwan cross, but the ball hit the post. “I don’t know if Haaland would have scored there, it isn’t like he scored with every shot on goal,” Salzburg captain Andreas Ulmer would say after the game. “I didn’t miss [Haaland and Takumi Minamino] on the pitch; I thought our performance was alright.”

It was not the only chance left out by Daka. In the 11th minute, the striker went one-v-one with LASK keeper Alexander Schlager, the 21-year-old played the ball over the keeper, rounded him but was just a step to slow and failed to reach the ball before the byline.

“We weren’t good enough,” goalkeeper Cican Stanković said. “We didn’t make the most of our chances, and they did.” Indeed LASK scored with their first chance of the game, Dominik Frieser tugging away a corner kick from a close distance (20′) and then James Holland scored from long-distance (35′).

Salzburg would have the lead just before halftime when Masaya Okugawa scored. But LASK remained the more efficient of the two sides, and Frieser scored once again in the 56th minute. Ultimately, Enock Mwepu’s header that made it 3-2 in the 81st minute was too little too late.

And Daka? The Zambian was taken off by head coach Jesse Marsch in the 78th minute. “I thought he was dangerous,” Marsch said about the talented striker. “I spoke to him right after the game and said: ‘on a different night, you will perhaps score three goals.’ He was unlucky tonight, but he is an important player for us.”

Erling Haaland of Salzburg and Patson Daka of Salzburg during the friendly match between RB Salzburg … [+] and Feyenoord Rotterdam at Steinbergstadion on July 12, 2019 in Leogang, Austria. (Photo by Peter Lottermoser/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

With Haaland gone, there is no doubt that much of the goalscoring responsibility will rest on Daka’s shoulders. The striker, who has a market value of $8.8 million, had his contract renewed in Dec. 2019 until 2024. There are many at the club, who believe that the 21-year-old will be the next big scoring sensation in Salzburg.

Salzburg’s game has certainly changed a bit without Haaland in the squad. Although the Red Bulls have a squad in which every player seems capable of playing every position, Haaland was always the emergency-exit, the player you could play the ball to in the box and be sure that something would happen.

The Norwegian forward had been in sensational form—the forward had scored 16 goals in 14 Austrian Bundesliga games, and eight goals in six Champions League matches. Salzburg fans were somewhat reminded what they lost when the saw Haaland score his eighth goal in just his eighth German Bundesliga game Friday night in Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Frankfurt.

On Friday night, that role of the box-player all of a sudden fell to Daka. With his movements and ability to find space, Daka showed that he has the ability to fill the void. But at the same time, he does not possess Haaland’s physical presence, is almost more elegant and less forceful, similar but not quite the same. It is something that his teammates will have to get used to in the coming weeks.

Salzburg fans were also aware that Haaland’s presence and departure could lay heavily on the Salzburg squad. “We support Salzburg and not individuals (Haaland),” a banner read before kick-off. That does not take away the pressure from those still playing for the Serienmeister, including Daka, who is now the club’s most dangerous prospect.

“All season long he had dangerous moments, including tonight,” Marsch said. “He is still young, and it is important that he doesn’t let his confidence be affected by this game. But he knows how to handle it and was excellent in the winter training camp over the last six weeks. He is an important player for us.”

