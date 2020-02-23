Home Business Paul Allen’s Silicon Valley Home Sells For $35.3M
Business

Paul Allen’s Silicon Valley Home Sells For $35.3M

written by Forbes February 23, 2020
Paul Allen’s Silicon Valley Home Sells For $35.3M
gas fireplace

Paul Allen’s home sold this month for $35.3 million.

OPEN HOMES PHOTOGRAPHY

The Silicon Valley estate of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen sold this month for $35.3 million, a 15% discount off the asking price.

The Atherton, California, seven-bedroom home came on the market in October, a year after Allen’s death, priced at $41.5 million. Allen bought the newly built home in 2013 for $27 million. For pictures of the 21,000-square-foot interior, click here.

While the overall theme of the home is “California casual,” with lots of open spaces and blonde wood panelling, there’s one nod to tradition – a formal dining room with a fireplace. 

In addition, the home has a kitchen with two marble-topped islands. It’s adjacent to a sitting area with a vaulted ceiling and a breakfast nook with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the yard. 

There’s also a movie theater, a gym, a home office and an outdoor dining area with a wood-fired pizza oven. 

The two-acre lot is a mix of lawns, flower beds, woods, and there’s even a meadow. The grounds also hold a pool and two outdoor fireplaces. There are two separate garages with a total of five bays, as well as driveway parking for two dozen cars.

Allen was a boyhood friend of Bill Gates who convinced him to drop out of Harvard University to start Microsoft in 1975. Allen resigned from Microsoft in 1983 after being diagnosed with cancer that later went into remission. When the company went public in 1986, he became a billionaire. 

Allen’s net worth was about $20 billion when he died of cancer on October 15, 2018. He owned the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and a stake in the Seattle Sounders soccer team. He also invested in aerospace, filmmaking and real estate.

Sign up for OpenHouse, the twice-weekly newsletter I produce covering the U.S. real estate market, by clicking here. For weekday real estate news updates, follow me on Twitter by clicking here.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Speculation Of Missile Strike Mars Iran’s Report On...

January 9, 2020

The 10 Best Wellness Trends Of The 2010’s

January 2, 2020

6 Things Successful People Never Do

December 14, 2019

Apple Sale Alert: AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone...

December 30, 2019

Despite Trump’s Claims, It Is Hard To See...

February 5, 2020

The First Self-Made Female Millionaire Built A Business...

November 30, 2019

Ad-Tech 2020: 6 Trends BD Pros and Sales...

February 11, 2020

Windows 10 Warning: Anger At Microsoft Rises With...

February 8, 2020

Is The Illinois Constitution’s Pension Protection Clause Truly...

January 9, 2020

Vanguard’s 2020 Stock Market Correction? Pure Nonsense, So...

December 28, 2019

Leave a Comment