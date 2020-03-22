Paulo Dybala: Juventus Forward Becomes Third Juventus Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

TURIN, PIEDMONT/TURIN, ITALY – 2020/02/16: Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A … [+] football match between Juventus FC and Brescia Calcio. Juventus FC won 2-0 over Brescia Calcio, at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Gandolfo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala confirmed via Instagram that he and his girlfriend have both tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the third Juve player to contract the virus.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages”, Dybala said.

According to various reports in Chile, Argentina and Italy, the Argentina international had previously denied that he had contracted the disease. Covid-19 has a long incubation period, meaning it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop.

Daniele Rugani became the first Juve player to test positive for the coronavirus on March 11 and Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have remained in their home in self-isolation since then.

“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19,” read a Juventus statement.

“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

All 121 members of the club including players, staff and President Andrea Agnelli have gone into self-isolation and remain behind closed doors.

However, Gonzalo Higuaín has been allowed to travel back his home in Argentina. Miralem Pjanić and Sami Khedira have also left to Luxembourg and Germany respectively, whilst Douglas Costa is the latest player to return to his homeland in Brazil.

Portugal and Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo sunbathes at his home in Funchal on March 16, 2020. – Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus contracted by a Juventus teammate, local authorities in Portugal said.

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier headed back to Madeira to care for his sick mother who recently suffered a stroke. This now raises questions as to the club permitting players to leave before any 14 day quarantine period had expired. This even more so, given the fact Dybala has now tested positive.

According to Sky Sport Italia, every single Old Lady star has been tested for the coronavirus and Rugani, Dybala and Blaise Matuidi are the only playing staff who have tested positive.

The pandemic has grounded Italy in particular, with over 4,000 deaths and experts warning the country has yet to have reached its peak in terms of cases and deaths. Over the last 48 hours, 1,420 people died in Italy after contracting COVID-19, the vast majority of them in the Lombardy region (3,095).

Only time and secondary testing of those players who were allowed to leave will provide answers as to whether the club’s permission for players to travel will have been justified.

