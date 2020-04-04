Paycheck Protection Program: How To Make Things As Smooth As Possible

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES – 2020/02/17: Bank of America logo seen in Lower Manhattan. (Photo by … [+] Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Today the federal government launched its ambitious effort—the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—to provide loans to help small businesses manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s definitely something that owners should consider.

Yet the rules and requirements are still in flux. For example, there was a last-minute change that extended the launch of the program for contractors to April 10th.

But here are some the main bullet points:

The loans are available for small businesses with 500 or fewer employees. There is also coverage for nonprofits, veteran’s organizations, and yes, contractors. “Businesses with more than 500 employees in certain industries may be eligible if they meet the SBA’s size standards for those industries,” said Mike Trabold, who is the director of compliance risk at Paychex.

The loan is for up to two months of the average monthly payroll costs for 2019 as well as an additional 25% for operating costs like rent, mortgage, and utilities.

The loan amount is capped at $10 million. There is also a cap for $100,000 per employee.

The interest rate is 1% for a term of two years and there are no loan payments required for 12 months after the loan is granted.

To see how all this work, let’s take an example from Caleb Newquist, who is the editor-at-large and CPA at Gusto: “If Widgets, Inc. has an average monthly payroll cost of $1 million, the most they could borrow would be the lesser of: $2.5 million ($1,000,000 x 2.5) or $10 million. Ergo, Widgets, Inc. could borrow $2.5 million under the Paycheck Protection Program.”

Something else: As long as you do not reduce your headcount during the loan period or lower pay by 25%, the federal government will forgive the loan. What’s more, this amount is not included in taxable income.

“While there are no real downsides to receiving a loan from this program, small businesses must keep records of how they are spending the money over the length of the loan and specify how much is being used for each of the various payroll costs,” said Grant Skeens, who is the EVP and Head of Government Guaranteed Lending at Radius Bank.

Be Organized

Grant Geiger, who is the CEO of EIR Healthcare, has spent the past week working on his loan application. But he had to redo it because of a change in the rules.

“By noon we then realized no banks were ready to accept our applications,” he said. “Fast forward to now, almost 8pm and we have no one to send this application to. We have been left in the dark. Our normal commercial bank is telling us they will accept applications ‘soon’ but who knows what that really means. This is very frustrating.”

Geiger ‘s situation may actually not be the exception. For the most part, banks have been scrambling to ramp up their systems to process loans. So getting money will probably take some time.

But there are strategies to consider. One is to focus on the bank you currently work with. They will likely be more inclined to favor existing customers.

Next, it’s essential to be organized with your documents. Nick Kolbenschlag, who is the managing partner at Crown Wealth Group, recommends that you collect the following (he has already applied for loans on behalf of 20 clients):

2019 payroll (total payroll for full year 2019, by employee, as reported to the IRS)

2019 independent contractor costs (a listing of 1099’s-MISC for 2019 independent contractors, by person, as reported to the IRS; however, do not include 1099’s for services)

Payroll report as of February 15, 2020 or closest date after that date, by employee

Four 2019 quarterly 941 payroll returns

12 monthly payroll summaries by employee and company totals for April 2019 through March 2020

Documentation of proof of health insurance premiums and retirement plan contributions paid by the company over the same period as the payroll summaries

A fully completed, initialed and signed federal PPP loan application

An Excel file that breaks down the payroll data by month for April 2019 through March 2020. This is used to calculate the average monthly number.

Finally, it’s important to keep in mind that the PPP loans are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once all the $349 billion is allocated, the program ends–that is, until Congress authorizes more money.

