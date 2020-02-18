Payday Lenders Obtaining Arrest Warrants For Thousands Charges Consumer Group

Payday lenders are obtaining arrest warrants for thousands of borrowers, the Consumer Federation of America charged in a new study issued Tuesday

“Some payday lenders are using the criminal justice system to collect triple digit interest rates from insolvent consumers,” Consumer Federation Financial Services Director Christopher Peterson said in introducing the report.

Using Utah as a case study, CFA found nearly three in ten high-cost lender lawsuits resulted in a bench warrant for the arrest of the borrower for contempt of court.

The group’s researchers claimed these courts in Utah have become “a publicly subsidized debt collection system” for the high-cost lenders who account for nearly seven out of 10 filings in this judicial niche.

As another example of their aggressiveness, the study found the median high-cost lender sued their customer over a $994 debt—nearly a third of the median $2,875 sought by other people and businesses using the Utah small claims courts.

The study said the Utah experience flies in the face of the popular image of small claims courts as folksy venues where moms and pops tussle over comparatively minor amounts.

“While “Judge Judy” doles out stern words and no-nonsense rulings, she never orders the arrest of low-income single mothers or war veterans struggling to repay 400 percent interest rate loans with minimum wage jobs,” the CFA pointed out.

The actions in the sparsely populated state have national implications, the study warned.

Utah is increasingly a home for so called “rent-a-bank” lending operations attempting to export the Utah regulatory environment to all other states,” CFA explained.

“Our study serves as a warning sign for policy makers all across America that without oversight and consumer protection laws, predatory lenders will debase our courts and criminal justice systems to collect usurious loans,” cautioned Peterson.

As an antidote, he called upon Congress to adopt the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act which would establish a national usury limit to protect every American from predatory, triple-digit interest rate debt.

The report noted for most of American history, this type of credit was illegal in virtually every state.

To see the full 36-page study, click on

Source