Pelosi Challenges Senators To Be Loyal To Trump⁠—Or U.S. Constitution

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in December 2019.

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Topline: After weeks of uncertainty about next steps in Trump’s impeachment, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter Friday that a resolution will be brought next week for representatives to vote on transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate⁠—which means the Senate’s trial will begin shortly thereafter.

Pelosi has been withholding the transmission of the articles until she was assured that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell would ensure a fair trial would be held.

According to Pelosi’s letter, “Yesterday, [McConnell] showed his true colors and made his intentions to stonewall a fair trial even clearer by signing on to a resolution that would dismiss the charges.”

Pelosi’s letter also says that the House was able to obtain enough evidence that Trump exhibited impeachable conduct, four new developments add to their case.

House judiciary committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will bring the resolution to the House floor next week, according to Pelosi’s letter, and she will consult with the Democratic caucus Tuesday on how to proceed.

Crucial quote: “Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution. No one is above the law, not even the President,” writes Pelosi at the letter’s conclusion.

Key background: The new developments that Pelosi says shores up Democrats’ case include: new emails that appear to show a U.S. budget official asked the Department of Defense to “hold off” on sending military aid to Ukraine, revelations that acting chief of staff played a role in delaying the aid, newly unredacted Pentagon emails that raise concerns about the legality of withholding the aid, and former national security advisor John Bolton’s new willingness to testify in the Senate’s trial. Pelosi’s letter comes amid weeks of uncertainty about when she would transmit the impeachment articles to the Senate, which will then decide whether to remove Trump for office. Given that McConnell has joined the resolution to dismiss charges against Trump, the trial might be very short.

What to watch for: When the House brings the resolution to the floor. In addition to transmitting the articles of impeachment, lawmakers will appoint managers⁠—House members who act as prosecutors in the Senate trial.