Perfect Weekend For FC Barcelona Sees Them In Pole Position For Real Madrid Showdown In El Clasico

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona (L) in action Carlos Casemiro of Real Madrid (R) during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Getty Images

“We couldn’t have planned this better,” might say FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien in training this morning, should he wish to invoke his inner Winston Wolf and honour the iconic Pulp Fiction character played by Harvey Keitel.

His reign already doomed in the eyes of some detractors, following a 2-0 humbling at the Mestalla to Valencia, the Blaugrana have spent the last four weeks playing a game of catch-up behind bitter rivals Real Madrid. Worringly, they were at grave risk of a three point lead enjoyed by Zinedine Zidane’s men being doubled if they slipped up again.

Navagating close-run wins over Levante (2-1), Real Betis (2-3) and high-flying third-placed Getafe, though, it has been Los Blancos that fluffed their lines through 2-2 draws with relegation-threatened Celta Vigo before, most shockingly of all, a 1-0 loss to Levante decided by Jose Morales’ stunning 79th volley on Saturday night.

Finishing the Matchday 25 weekend with the best possible outcome after enjoying a 5-0 trouncing of Eibar, Barça now find themselves in pole position at the helm yet again.

Furthermore, with a win at the Bernabeu over their eternal foes next Sunday, they would be catapulted into a comfortable five point lead at the summit in a remarkable turn of events that seemed highly unlikely given the chaotic turn of 2020 they have enjoyed.

Beginning the new decade with a 2-2 draw in the derby with Espanyol and the 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi final, FCB went about firing then-coach Ernesto Valverde in an uncouth manner while publicly courting Xavi Hernandez, Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman who all turned job offers down.

Fourth time lucky with Setien, there were initial problems getting his philosophy and methodology through to his charges but the 61-year-old is now enjoying gradual success in one of the most highly-pressured roles in football managment.

Instead, the controversies have taken place off the pitch as in interviews with SPORT and Mundo Deportivo, sporting director Eric Abidal irked first team captain Lionel Messi by claiming that the players had demanded Valverde’s removal and had not been working hard as professionals.

Taking to Instagram to respond, the Argentine’s retaliation sparked talk of him possibly walking in the summer until president Josep Bartomeu stepped into defuse the row.

All was quiet on the Western Front, then, until Bartomeu himself became involved in a scandal this week once a sensational report revealed how the club apparently paid consultancy firm I3 Ventures to damage the representations of Messi, Gerard Pique and presidential hopeful Victor Font on social media.

Fans at kick-off calling for Bartomeu’s head at kick-off yesterday, Messi responded to the furore in the best possible fashion by breaking his goal drought when hitting the back of the net no less than four times in the mentioned 5-0 dismantling of their visitors.

Meanwhile, over in the capital, Madrid have problems other than being winless in three since a 1-4 victory away at Osasuna. Limping off the pitch, Eden Hazard is again injured and there is a tough test that awaits them in the Champions League against Premier League holders Manchester City on Wednesday.

While until very recently they had the upper hand, the tables have turned and the momentum is entirely with the Catalans heading into the next installment of the world’s biggest derby.

