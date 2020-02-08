Pet Shop Boys Hit The ‘Hotspot’ With Their Latest Record

Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys.

In 1985, a British duo called Pet Shop Boys released their debut album Please –with its number one single “West End Girls” – kicking off one of the most successful and enduring careers in pop music. Fronted by singer Neil Tennant’s witty and ironic lyrics and keyboardist Chris Lowe’s state-of-the-art electronic sounds and scintillating beats, Pet Shop Boys has crafted numerous infectiously-catchy electronic pop hits; their public image and stage shows combine both detachment and flamboyance.

Thirty-five years later, Pet Shop Boys are a part of rare breed of veteran British synthpop groups—including Depeche Mode, Erasure and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark—who are still active long after the end of the ’80s. Case in point is the duo’s 14th studio record, Hotspot, which was recently released ahead of their upcoming European tour that starts this May in Germany.

The third Pet Shop Boys album produced Stuart Price (having previously helmed Electric and Super), Hotspot could be regarded as their strongest effort in recent memory. It leads off in typical dramatic Pet Shop Boys fashion with the HI-NRG and pulsating “Will-O-the-Wisp,” which references Berlin’s underground subway system; in that song, the narrator addresses an old acquaintance that he sees on the train after so many years: “You were always such a free spirit/A bright-eyed eager chap…But maybe you’ve gone respectable/With a wife and job and all that.”

From there on, Hotspot balances between ebullient numbers and subdued ballads. The summery “’You’re the One” is probably the most tender love song that Pet Shop Boys have ever recorded, while the ironically-titled and urgent-sounding “Happy People” carries a song melancholy air. On the latter track, the narrator addresses having to leave his child as he goes to work every day: “I leave and you arrive/I watch you on the staircase/Taking two steps at a time/I wonder if you need me.”

The most exuberant track Hotspot belongs to the dramatic “Dreamland,” a collaboration with the British synthpop outfit Years and Years: an empowering anthem for those searching for “a free land” where “they welcome everybody to stay.” That sense of yearning is also conveyed on the album’s other tracks such as the graceful and folkie-sound “Burning the Heather” (featuring guitar from former Suede member Bernard Butler)—while the importance of staying hopeful amid angst and confusion is another of the new record’s themes, particularly on the lovely and sweet “Only the Dark” (“Don’t be scared/For only the dark/Can show you the stars”) and the disco-fied “I Don’t Wanna.”

Less serious-minded, however, is “Monkey Business,” the latest single released off of Hotspot; it’s a down-and-dirty fun funk track that recalls ’70s soul with its party-up and hedonistic lyrics: “Bring me margaritas/Champagne and red wine/We’re gonna have a party/Where we all cross the line.” For all its varying moods and perspectives, Hotspot concludes on a happy note with the techno-driven number “Wedding in Berlin,” which incorporates Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March” as well as sounds of bells from a Berlin church that Tennant recorded on his phone one day: “We’re getting married/A lot of people do it/Don’t matter if they’re straight or gay.”

Certainly much has changed in the 35 years for Pet Shop Boys since releasing Please and “West End Girls.” While their sound and look have evolved over that period of time, their penchant for catchy energetic dance music, Lowe’s wizardry behind the keys, and Tennant’s lyrics and charismatic singing remain the lifelines of the duo’s ongoing success and popularity. Hotspot—which does not contain one filler track in the bunch—continues that winning streak.

