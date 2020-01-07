Peter Laviolette Is Fired As Nashville Predators Aim To Get Back Into Playoff Contention

DALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Head Coach Peter Laviolette of the Nashville Predators blows a bubble on … [+] the bench during the first period of the 2020 NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars at Cotton Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

New Year. Same old NHL coaching carousel.

On Monday evening, the Nashville Predators became the sixth NHL club to make a coaching change in the 2019-20 season when they announced that head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy have been relieved of their duties.

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights – from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents’ Trophy and our first two Central Division titles,” said Nashville general manager David Poile in a news release. “Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons.”

No announcement has been made yet about who will take over. Nashville’s next game is at home against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Will Laviolette be succeeded by one of the other high-profile coaches who was relieved of his duties earlier this season? So far, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press is reporting that it won’t be Peter DeBoer, who left the San Jose Sharks in December.

Could it be former New Jersey Devils bench boss John Hynes?

Current Devils general manager Ray Shero cut his teeth in the NHL as Poile’s assistant in Nashville. Poile also has a long history with USA Hockey, and frequently serves on the group’s advisory board for international competitions.

Hynes served as Team USA’s head coach at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and was also an assistant for the American team at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2019 World Championship.

Laviolette succeeded Barry Trotz as just the second head coach in Nashville Predators history when he joined the team at the beginning of the 2014-15 season. In 246 games, he guided the Predators to a 129-81-36 record.

In 2017, the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since joining the league as an expansion team in 1998. One season later, they captured the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best regular-season club with 117 points.

A minor-league defenseman in his playing days, 55-year-old Laviolette got his start as an NHL head coach with a two-year stint with the New York Islanders, beginning in 2001. In December of 2003, he replaced Paul Maurice behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ bench, and led that team to its first and only Stanley Cup in 2006.

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 20: Head coach Peter Laviolette talks with assistant coach Kevin McCarthy of the Nashville Predators in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round against the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Laviolette and McCarthy have been a package deal since those days in Carolina. McCarthy was an assistant with the Hurricanes when Laviolette came on board, and the pair have worked together ever since.

In December of 2008, the Hurricanes reversed course, firing Laviolette and bringing Maurice back for a second tour of duty. Almost exactly a year later, Laviolette served as a mid-season replacement for John Stevens with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Laviolette got the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, and was dismissed when the Flyers went 0-3-0 to start the 2013-14 season.

This year, Nashville started well, with an 8-3-1 record, but wasn’t able to maintain that success. Since October 31, the Predators have gone 11-12-6. At the time of Laviolette’s firing, exactly midway through the team’s season, Nashville sat 11th in the Western Conference with a record of 19-15-7, four points out of the second wild-card spot but also just one point out of last place in the Central Division.

Traditionally, the Predators are a franchise that isn’t prone to knee-jerk reactions. Poile is the only general manager the club has ever had, and this is just the second coaching change in the team’s 22-year history — and the first to happen during the season.

On New Year’s Day, the Predators lost a big game on a huge stage, surrendering a 2-0 lead in an eventual 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in front of more than 85,000 fans — including more than 20,000 who had made the 660-mile trek from Nashville for the game.

One day later, Poile told a local radio station that Laviolette’s job was safe.

“I met with (Laviolette) this morning,” he told the Midday 180 Show on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville (per NHL.com). “We had a long talk about lots of different situations going forward. I’m not contemplating making any coaching change at this time.

“We’ve really got some soul searching to do right now,” Poile continued. “I have to do some real thinking about where we’re going for the rest of this year. I think there’s a lot of people that I want to talk to about different things. Right now, we’re not in the playoffs and I’m open for business, if you will.

“I’m certainly going to be willing to listen to different teams’ thought processes on any of our players at this point.”

It seems like Poile didn’t like what he heard when he worked the phones. The Preds collected three of four points on their weekend trip to California — beating the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday 4-1 before dropping a 5-4 shootout decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Then, Laviolette and McCarthy were gone on Monday.

The Predators are enjoying a career year from captain Roman Josi, who signed an eight-year contract extension worth more than $72 million in late October. With 44 points in 41 games, Josi leads his team in scoring and is second in scoring among all NHL defenseman behind John Carlson of the Washington Capitals (52 points).

Josi and fellow defenseman Ryan Ellis, who was injured at the Winter Classic, have helped make up for low production from Nashville’s forwards this year. Their leading scorers, Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene, have just 28 points each. Even more worrisone, 2018 Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne has struggled at times in net. In 25 appearances this season, the 37-year-old’s save percentage has dropped to .896, and he has been pushed at times for starts by 24-year-old backup Juuse Saros.

In November of 2018, Poile gave Rinne a two-year contract extension with a cap hit of $5 million per season. Poile also has been unable to trade center Kyle Turris, who’s under contract at $6 million a season but sat out for seven games as a healthy scratch earlier this season.

Laviolette is known as a hard-nosed coach who can turn around an underperforming team, but whose message to his players eventually starts to fall on deaf ears. And perhaps that time had come. At the time of his firing, he was the third-longest tenured coach in the NHL, behind only Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, hired March 25, 2013, and Paul Maurice who was hired by the Winnipeg Jets on January 12, 2014.

