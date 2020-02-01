‘Phantasy Star Online 2’ English Closed Beta Starts Feb. 7 On Xbox One

Visit the official website for more instructions.

Two players side-by-side in Phantasy Star Online 2.

Sega

After nearly eight years, Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally about to release its official English version in Spring of this year. Developed and published originally by Sega, Phantasy Star Online 2 was originally released in July of 2012 in Japan exclusively on PC. Phantasy Star Online 2 is an upcoming free-to-play MMORPG and a direct sequel to Phantasy Star Online, which released on Dreamcast, Gamecube, PC, and Xbox.

Since then it has also released on PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms. Oddly enough it’s coming to Xbox One first, a platform it never released for in Japan. However, it’s eventually branching out to other platforms as well. The Closed Beta testing period kicks off on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 5PM PT and ends at 11:59PM PT on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. Don’t worry though — you can still register if you haven’t yet.

Combat in Phantasy Star Online 2.

Sega

The registration process is a bit odd. You have to sign up in the Xbox Insider Hub app on Xbox or PC. Visit the official website for more instructions.

The Phantasy Star Online 2 Closed Beta will feature entirely English voice and text for the first time. For participating testers will get access to some exclusive cosmetics and consumables such as Mag evolution device that looks like a Sega Dreamcast.

During the testing period there are several quest events planned for specific times known as ‘Urgent Quests’ that last 30-minutes, sort of like mini raids as noted on the Xbox website:

Feb. 7

8 – 8:30 p.m. Cradle of Darkness

10 – 10:30 p.m. Giant Automata: The Awakening

Feb. 8

7 – 7:30 a.m. – Cradle of Darkness

1 – 1:30 p.m. – Giant Automata: The Awakening

5 – 5:30 p.m. – Cradle of Darkness

8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Raging Obsidian Arm

9 – 9:30 p.m. – Elder of the Unfathomable Abyss

You’ll be able to pre-load and download the game ahead of time on February 3rd, 2020. The same exact download client will eventually be used for the Open Beta test period as well. Phantasy Star Online 2 is scheduled to launch on Xbox One first in Spring 2020 and will eventually come to PC later this year.

We’ll have more to report on Phantasy Star Online 2 after trying out the Closed Beta period.