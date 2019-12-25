Philadelphia 76ers Send Message With Christmas Day Rout of Milwaukee Bucks

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 25: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts a layup … [+] as George Hill #3, Pat Connaughton #24, and Ersan Ilyasova #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks look on during the second half of the game at Wells Fargo Center on December 25, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers entered their Christmas Day showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks with more questions than answers, particularly regarding their inconsistent offense.

They left the Wells Fargo Center feeling far better about their postseason prospects after destroying the Eastern Conference leaders, 121-109, in a game that wasn’t nearly that close until a late Bucks surge.

The Sixers drilled a season-high 21 three-pointers, tying a franchise high, and held reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 18 points on 8-of-27 shooting. All-Star center Joel Embiid led the way with 31 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes, although Tobias Harris (22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, five triples), Ben Simmons (15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds) and Josh Richardson (18 points, five rebounds and four assists) all chipped in their fair share as well.

As Seth Partnow of The Athletic noted, the question now is how much to take away from this game, especially looking ahead to a potential showdown in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Sixers aren’t likely to go 21-of-44 from deep again—they’ve shot a higher percentage only five times in their first 32 games—but that high volume of threes was in part by design. Mike Prada of SB Nation recently explained how the Bucks have made a conscious decision to guard the rim at all costs, even if it yields a ton of three-point attempts.

“The Bucks’ rim defense is unprecedented in the modern era. For the second straight season, the Bucks allow the lowest percentage of opponent shots at the rim and the lowest conversion rate on said attempts, according to Cleaning the Glass. They don’t let teams get there often, and in the rare instances they do, they don’t let them score easily.”

Although three of the Sixers’ first four shots Wednesday came within 10 feet of the basket, each of their next five attempts came from 17 feet or further. They closed the first quarter on a 22-11 run fueled by three triples and never looked back.

As Milwaukee’s offense sputtered in the second quarter while Antetokounmpo rested, Philly kept up its three-point barrage. After canning four triples in the first quarter, the Sixers went 6-of-13 from deep in the second—led by Richardson’s 3-of-4 shooting from distance—to open up a 21-point halftime lead.

The Sixers’ lead swelled to as large as 29 early in the fourth quarter before the Bucks made an inspired run. Embiid picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench with Philly holding a 24-point lead with 9:48 left, and Milwaukee had trimmed it to 115-101 by the time he returned seven minutes later.

The Bucks resorted to a zone defense in the fourth quarter—which they had broken out only once before this season, according to Synergy Sports (via Jeff Siegel of Early Bird Rights)—and the Sixers mustered only 18 points, continuing a recent trend. If not for some critical shot-making from reserve Furkan Korkmaz, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, Milwaukee might have been able to pull off the comeback.

Instead, Harris and Al Horford canned a pair of late threes to keep the Bucks at bay, and the Sixers walked out of the Wells Fargo Center with a 12-point win. But as ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted, outlier performances on both sides of the floor don’t necessarily bode well for Philadelphia in a potential rematch.

Embiid deserves a ton of credit for Antetokounmpo’s off night, as he played incredible defense against the reigning MVP, particularly in transition.

After the game, Embiid reemphasized his goal of being named the Defensive Player of the Year and said “tonight showed it.” He knew the Sixers needed to stifle Antetokounmpo to have any chance of winning on Christmas Day, and he embraced that challenge with open arms.

Meanwhile, Simmons made his impact felt on both ends of the floor—and he did so without attempting a single three-pointer.

Prior to the game, Sixers general manager Elton Brand spoke about the importance of Simmons being willing to shoot jumpers (via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice):

While Brand’s overarching message is undeniably accurate—the Sixers’ offense would improve if Simmons helped space the floor more—he demonstrated Wednesday how he can influence a game even without taking jumpers.

Fresh off a career-high 17-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Simmons remained in the giving mood on Christmas. As usual, he pushed the pace whenever Embiid sat and routinely found teammates for open shots.

He also came through with some crafty finishes around the basket in transition, particularly when the Sixers’ offense stagnated in the fourth quarter sans Embiid.

Wednesday’s game is hardly indicative of how a playoff series between the Bucks and Sixers would unfold. Antetokoumpo almost assuredly won’t shoot 8-of-27 again, and the Sixers aren’t likely to keep drilling 20-plus triples, either. The Sixers also set a season low with seven turnovers, which assuredly delighted head coach Brett Brown. And if the fourth quarter was any indication, Embiid getting into foul trouble would be a death knell for Philly, too.

But for a Sixers team in need of a pick-me-up after last week’s dispiriting losses to the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks, the Bucks provided the perfect gift on Christmas Day.

As the Sixers embark upon a four-game road trip against Orlando, Miami, Indiana and Houston, they could easily throw this goodwill away by showing up as lethargic and unfocused as they’ve looked against lesser opponents. For every rout of the Bucks and Heat they’ve had this year, they also have losses against the nine-win Washington Wizards and 11-win Phoenix Suns.

The Sixers aren’t going to replicate the effort they displayed on Christmas every night throughout the remainder of the regular season. They knew Wednesday’s game was their chance to make a statement, and they took advantage of said opportunity. They’re bound to have more head-scratching losses this season, perhaps as soon as Friday.

But even when their offense goes cold, the Sixers displayed their defensive ceiling against the Bucks, holding the league’s second-best offense to 73 points through three quarters. If they make it to the playoffs relatively healthy and maintain that level of defensive intensity, they’ll be a tough out for any team in a seven-game series.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Early Bird Rights.

Source