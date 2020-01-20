Photos: Gun Rights Supporters Descend On Virginia For Second Amendment Rally

- Since November 2019, municipalities responded to a slate of proposed gun control bills by the state’s newly Democratic-controlled legislature by adopting largely unenforceable “Second Amendment sanctuary” bills.
- One local gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), is a longtime participant in Lobby Day, but state intelligence analysts said militias and hate groups could also participate in Monday’s rally.
- Governor Ralph Northam, wanting to avoid the deadly violence seen in the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally, declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday.
- Over the weekend, six individuals belonging to a neo-Nazi group— and believed to have plans to attend— were arrested.
Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in … [+]
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Topline: An annual day for Virginians to press lawmakers for legislation, Lobby Day, has turned into a flashpoint for both sides of the Second Amendment debate, with thousands of gun rights supporters (and many openly carrying firearms) descending on Richmond despite below-freezing temperatures.
Demonstrators stand outside a security zone in Richmond.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Kem Regik of Virginia stands on the sidewalk before the rally’s start.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
A man with his face covered joins thousands of gun rights advocates attending the rally.
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
While event organizers have asked supporters to show up unarmed, militias and other far-right groups … [+]
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Two rally attendees take a selfie.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
A service dog named Boston stands with his owner.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez