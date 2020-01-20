Photos: Gun Rights Supporters Descend On Virginia For Second Amendment Rally

Since November 2019, municipalities responded to a slate of proposed gun control bills by the state’s newly Democratic-controlled legislature by adopting largely unenforceable “Second Amendment sanctuary” bills.

One local gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), is a longtime participant in Lobby Day, but state intelligence analysts said militias and hate groups could also participate in Monday’s rally.

Governor Ralph Northam, wanting to avoid the deadly violence seen in the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally, declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday.

Over the weekend, six individuals belonging to a neo-Nazi group— and believed to have plans to attend— were arrested.

Demonstrators stand outside a security zone in Richmond. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Kem Regik of Virginia stands on the sidewalk before the rally’s start. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A man with his face covered joins thousands of gun rights advocates attending the rally. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lobby Day, has turned into a flashpoint for both sides of the Second Amendment debate, with thousands of gun rights supporters (and many openly carrying firearms) descending on Richmond despite below-freezing temperatures.

While event organizers have asked supporters to show up unarmed, militias and other far-right groups … [+] from across the country plan to attend the rally and show their support for gun rights. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two rally attendees take a selfie. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A service dog named Boston stands with his owner. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in … [+] Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

