Photos: Gun Rights Supporters Descend On Virginia For Second Amendment Rally

Demonstrators stand outside a security zone in Richmond.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Kem Regik of Virginia stands on the sidewalk before the rally’s start.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A man with his face covered joins thousands of gun rights advocates attending the rally.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

While event organizers have asked supporters to show up unarmed, militias and other far-right groups … [+] from across the country plan to attend the rally and show their support for gun rights.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two rally attendees take a selfie.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A service dog named Boston stands with his owner.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Pro Gun Rally Virginia

Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in … [+] Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Topline: An annual day for Virginians to press lawmakers for legislation, Lobby Day, has turned into a flashpoint for both sides of the Second Amendment debate, with thousands of gun rights supporters (and many openly carrying firearms) descending on Richmond despite below-freezing temperatures.

  • Since November 2019, municipalities responded to a slate of proposed gun control bills by the state’s newly Democratic-controlled legislature by adopting largely unenforceable “Second Amendment sanctuary” bills.
  • One local gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), is a longtime participant in Lobby Day, but state intelligence analysts said militias and hate groups could also participate in Monday’s rally.
  • Governor Ralph Northam, wanting to avoid the deadly violence seen in the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally, declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday.
  • Over the weekend, six individuals belonging to a neo-Nazi group— and believed to have plans to attend— were arrested.
Demonstrators stand outside a security zone in Richmond.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Kem Regik of Virginia stands on the sidewalk before the rally’s start.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A man with his face covered joins thousands of gun rights advocates attending the rally.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

While event organizers have asked supporters to show up unarmed, militias and other far-right groups from across the country plan to attend the rally and show their support for gun rights.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two rally attendees take a selfie.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A service dog named Boston stands with his owner.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

