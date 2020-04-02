Home Business Photos: Wuhan Residents Return To Streets As Lockdown Eases
Business

written by Forbes April 2, 2020
Topline: Residents of Wuhan, China —believed to be the origin of the coronavirus outbreak have been allowed to leave their homes for the first time in months as officials ease the city-wide lockdown after a decrease in cases.

People Practice Square Dance In Wuhan As Coronavirus Cases Under Control

Local women perform a dance inside a makeshift barricade wall built to control entry and exit to a … [+] residential compound at a community on Thursday in Wuhan, China.

Getty Images

People Practice Square Dance In Wuhan As Coronavirus Cases Under Control

The government stipulates that select Wuhan residents with in good health can spend time outdoors if … [+] they are free of symptoms.

Getty Images

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

A woman wearing a face mask has her temperature checked by a volunteer at the entrance to a … [+] neighborhood in Wuhan on Thursday as part of coronavirus prevention measurements.

AFP via Getty Images

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

People swam in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China on Thursday.

AFP via Getty Images

TOPSHOT-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

Men dry their bodies after swimming in Yangtze River in Wuhan on Thursday as the city slowly … [+] reopens.

AFP via Getty Images

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

A woman buys bananas from a vendor on the other side of a barricade separating a residential … [+] compound in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province on Thursday.

AFP via Getty Images

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

Women wore face masks as they walked past a mural along a street in Wuhan Thursday.

AFP via Getty Images

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

Visitors wearing masks against the coronavirus enjoy a quiet day at the East Lake park in Wuhan on … [+] Thursday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

A child wearing a mask on Thursday pushes his bike at the East Lake park.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

Residents exit a bus as they arrive in the city of Wuhan on Thursday.

ASSOCIATED PRESSSource

