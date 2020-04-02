Photos: Wuhan Residents Return To Streets As Lockdown Eases

Topline: Residents of Wuhan, China —believed to be the origin of the coronavirus outbreak— have been allowed to leave their homes for the first time in months as officials ease the city-wide lockdown after a decrease in cases.

Local women perform a dance inside a makeshift barricade wall built to control entry and exit to a … [+] residential compound at a community on Thursday in Wuhan, China.

The government stipulates that select Wuhan residents with in good health can spend time outdoors if … [+] they are free of symptoms.

A woman wearing a face mask has her temperature checked by a volunteer at the entrance to a … [+] neighborhood in Wuhan on Thursday as part of coronavirus prevention measurements.

People swam in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China on Thursday.

Men dry their bodies after swimming in Yangtze River in Wuhan on Thursday as the city slowly … [+] reopens.

A woman buys bananas from a vendor on the other side of a barricade separating a residential … [+] compound in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province on Thursday.

Women wore face masks as they walked past a mural along a street in Wuhan Thursday.

Visitors wearing masks against the coronavirus enjoy a quiet day at the East Lake park in Wuhan on … [+] Thursday.

A child wearing a mask on Thursday pushes his bike at the East Lake park.

Residents exit a bus as they arrive in the city of Wuhan on Thursday.