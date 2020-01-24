‘Picard’ Is The Silent Generation’s Final Cry Of Rage

Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard, airing on CBS All … [+] Access

A lot of ink has been spilled on the generational conflict between “OK” Boomers and frustrated, economically-cornered Millennials, but if you’re looking for some really ripe opinions about how Boomers ruined everything, ask one of their elders. That would be the so-called Silent Generation, born from the late 1920s to 1945, now in their late 70s and 80s – a cohort that never really got their moment in the sun because they were crowded out by their older siblings, the Veterans, and the loud, numerous Baby Boomers (b. 1946-62) who came up behind them.

These folks’ earliest memories were of FDR and World War II, the dawn of the Cold War and McCarthyism; they were present at the birth of television and rock ‘n roll, and were just turning 30 around the time that age was deemed inherently untrustworthy by youth-obsessed Boomers. Called “the Silent Generation” after a mid-50s sociological study that concluded they were essentially conformists and followers, their members actually included noisemakers like Martin Luther King, Jr, Gloria Steinem, Bob Dylan, Robert Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others.

Today, the stereotype of this cohort is the Fox News-watching reactionary, angry and befuddled at America’s changing demographics. But that’s only one side of the story. There are millions of older adults whose lives coincided with the fat center of the American Century who are mad as hell at seeing their legacy squandered by the selfish greed, laziness and betrayal of ideals of today’s reigning Boomers and GenXers. You hear that sensibility reflected two different ways in stances of the eldest frontrunners for this year’s Democratic nomination, Joe Biden (who would be 78 on Inauguration Day) and Bernie Sanders (who’d be 79) – either of whom would be the first and presumably last member of their generation to occupy the Oval Office.

Outside of politics, though, you don’t really hear those voices reflected in popular culture. That changed last night with the long-awaited debut of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access.

Picard is many things: The nostalgic return of one of the greatest characters in television, portrayed by one of our era’s finest actors, Sir Patrick Stewart. The extension of a beloved franchise that has fallen on rough times recently. A bid for relevancy from a subscription-based streaming service that is fighting for oxygen in a field crowded by bigger, buzzier competitors.

First and foremost, however, it is the crystallization of the progressive wing of the Silent Generation’s final rear-guard action as they witness the institutions they helped build and maintain crumble away in their lifetime.

In the first episode, we encounter Jean-Luc Picard, erstwhile Captain of the starship Enterprise, retired to his ancestral vineyard in France. The elderly Picard is still troubled by events from his career. Though he has achieved celebrity for his exploits, his separation from Star Fleet, we are told, was not a happy one. When an interviewer tries to pick at that scab, we get the first sense of how betrayed and disillusioned Picard feels.

Apparently, his final humanitarian mission to rescue refugees from the Federation’s enemy, Romulus, after the supernova depicted in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 franchise reboot Star Trek, was scuttled by his superiors, and somehow compromised by an android mutiny that led to a disaster on Mars. Some of this, the hostile interviewer implies, was due to Picard’s own misplaced trust, but Picard makes clear that the bigger issue was a profound moral failure on the part of the institution he devoted his life to.

One gets the sense that the Captain’s (now Admiral’s) ideals of tolerance, diplomacy and cooperation are now deeply out of fashion, and this state of affairs disgusts him deeply. Picard considers those values that guided his career to be fundamental, and not the kind of thing that can or should change with passing political trends. The fact that they are now open to question alternately disappoints and enrages him, even though he feels impotent to act as time is passing him by. If you know or are related to anyone in their late 70s or 80s who does not identify explicitly with Trumpism, you’ve probably encountered this attitude.

Subsequent events force Picard out of his self-imposed exile. He bonds with a young woman connected to his past who seeks him out, and this sets into motion a plotline that, it appears, will take him back out into space and towards a series of encounters with old friends/familiar faces from previous Star Trek franchise installments.

The plot mechanics and fan service are to be expected, since that’s the meat and drink of the franchise. Likewise, Sir Patrick wouldn’t return to such an iconic role from his past unless he had something new to bring to the table, which he surely does. You’d also imagine the writing and production team, which includes Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon and Star Trek franchise veterans Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurzman and Kristen Beyer, wants to make the series culturally relevant beyond its cult-favorite status, considering the prestige and potential revenue it can bring to CBS in the midst of the Streaming Wars.

The pleasant surprise is how well it all gels. Picard is already well-established as a dignified and principled character, with the authority to critique social developments that he disapproves of without sounding like a crank, and the presence to hold his own in an action scene when he is not the focal character. Stewart’s nuanced portrayal breathes life into the familiar “retired gunslinger returns for one final showdown” trope, and gives viewers a reason to watch beyond nostalgia for warp core breaches and alien species with dimpled foreheads.

Best of all, the writers have found a perspective on contemporary society that is, literally, both new and old. Picard dignifies a voice we used to hear all around us: the voice of experience, reason, principle and compassion, which today is nearly drowned out by the constant yelling that dominates our discourse.

Can the calm but determined diplomat, the grizzled outspoken idealist, ride to the rescue one last time? Is it up to the fading Silent Generation to rescue the future from their unworthy successors? Star Trek: Picard appears to be one of several places where America might find an answer to that question in the coming months.

