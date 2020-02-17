Pier 1 Is Officially For Sale After Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Pier 1 announced in a statement that it was starting voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to “facilitate an orderly sale process” as it continues discussions with multiple potential buyers.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had received around $256 million of debtor-in-possession financing from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Pathlight Capital.

Pier 1 also plans to use the sale process to complete the closure of half its stores—up to 450 locations, which it had announced last month along with around 300 layoffs.

The bankruptcy filing comes after Pier 1 last month warned of its ability to stay in business throughout the year, as it is the latest retailer to become crushed under too much debt and struggle in a market dominated by online rivals like giants Amazon and Walmart.

The company has faced declining comparable store sales for the last nine quarters, including an 11.4% drop this past quarter as well as losses exceeding those of a year ago.

The embattled home furnishings retailer also announced that it would close all of its stores in Canada and start bankruptcy proceedings in that country as well.

said on Monday that it had filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell the company, just over a month after announcing hundreds of store closures and warning about its ability to stay in business amid increased competition from giants like Amazon and Walmart.

Crucial quote: “Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the Company,” said CEO Robert Riesbeck. “We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers.”

Big number: Pier 1’s stock is down almost 50% so far in 2020, and 80% in the last twelve months.

Tangent: This situation isn’t an unfamiliar one for Reisbeck, who has a prior history of overseeing turnaround efforts and bankruptcies. Appointed as CEO of Pier 1 last November, earlier in his career he was chief executive of consumer electronics chain HH Gregg when it filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and was eventually liquidated.

The announcement comes less than two months after the retailer said it would close 450 stores.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

