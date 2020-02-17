Home Business Pier 1 Is Officially For Sale After Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Business

Pier 1 Is Officially For Sale After Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

written by Forbes February 17, 2020
Pier 1 Is Officially For Sale After Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
said on Monday that it had filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell the company, just over a month after announcing hundreds of store closures and warning about its ability to stay in business amid increased competition from giants like Amazon and Walmart.

  • Pier 1 announced in a statement that it was starting voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to “facilitate an orderly sale process” as it continues discussions with multiple potential buyers.
  • The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had received around $256 million of debtor-in-possession financing from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Pathlight Capital.
  • Pier 1 also plans to use the sale process to complete the closure of half its stores—up to 450 locations, which it had announced last month along with around 300 layoffs.
  • The bankruptcy filing comes after Pier 1 last month warned of its ability to stay in business throughout the year, as it is the latest retailer to become crushed under too much debt and struggle in a market dominated by online rivals like giants Amazon and Walmart.
  • The company has faced declining comparable store sales for the last nine quarters, including an 11.4% drop this past quarter as well as losses exceeding those of a year ago.
  • The embattled home furnishings retailer also announced that it would close all of its stores in Canada and start bankruptcy proceedings in that country as well.

Crucial quote: “Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the Company,” said CEO Robert Riesbeck. “We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers.”

Big number: Pier 1’s stock is down almost 50% so far in 2020, and 80% in the last twelve months.

Tangent: This situation isn’t an unfamiliar one for Reisbeck, who has a prior history of overseeing turnaround efforts and bankruptcies. Appointed as CEO of Pier 1 last November, earlier in his career he was chief executive of consumer electronics chain HH Gregg when it filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and was eventually liquidated.

” readability=”27.121706398996″>

Pier 1 Imports Announces Its Closing Over 400 Stores

The announcement comes less than two months after the retailer said it would close 450 stores.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Topline: Home furnishings chain Pier 1 said on Monday that it had filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell the company, just over a month after announcing hundreds of store closures and warning about its ability to stay in business amid increased competition from giants like Amazon and Walmart.

  • Pier 1 announced in a statement that it was starting voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to “facilitate an orderly sale process” as it continues discussions with multiple potential buyers.
  • The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had received around $256 million of debtor-in-possession financing from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Pathlight Capital.
  • Pier 1 also plans to use the sale process to complete the closure of half its stores—up to 450 locations, which it had announced last month along with around 300 layoffs.
  • The bankruptcy filing comes after Pier 1 last month warned of its ability to stay in business throughout the year, as it is the latest retailer to become crushed under too much debt and struggle in a market dominated by online rivals like giants Amazon and Walmart.
  • The company has faced declining comparable store sales for the last nine quarters, including an 11.4% drop this past quarter as well as losses exceeding those of a year ago.
  • The embattled home furnishings retailer also announced that it would close all of its stores in Canada and start bankruptcy proceedings in that country as well.

Crucial quote: “Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the Company,” said CEO Robert Riesbeck. “We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers.”

Big number: Pier 1’s stock is down almost 50% so far in 2020, and 80% in the last twelve months.

Tangent: This situation isn’t an unfamiliar one for Reisbeck, who has a prior history of overseeing turnaround efforts and bankruptcies. Appointed as CEO of Pier 1 last November, earlier in his career he was chief executive of consumer electronics chain HH Gregg when it filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and was eventually liquidated.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Alvin Gentry Coaching On Borrowed Time With New...

December 16, 2019

Building Tech Solutions And Giving Back

December 24, 2019

BOC Governor Mentions Stablecoins And Digitalization In His...

December 24, 2019

Magic Leap Drops News Bombs About Enterprise, Updates,...

December 10, 2019

Did LIGO Just Discover Two Fundamentally Different Types...

January 8, 2020

WSJ: Airbnb Resisted Safety Changes As Reports Mounted,...

December 27, 2019

Titans’ Derrick Henry Among Five Key Players In...

January 7, 2020

Buy Good Companies Temporarily Out Of Favor: Marathon...

January 20, 2020

Juventus Considering Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitić In Shock January...

January 19, 2020

Undocumented Employees: What Franchise Owners Need To Know...

January 29, 2020

Leave a Comment