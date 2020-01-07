PlayStation VR Sells Five Million Units Since 2016

announced that five million PlayStation VR units have been sold since its launch in 2016.

At its Consumer Electronics Show presentation to formally unveil the upcoming PlayStation 5, a few interesting facts about the current health of the PlayStation brand were given, including global, total sales figures for games, the PlayStation 4 console, and the PS VR headset.

Amazingly, PlayStation VR has been bought by roughly 5% of PlayStation 4 owners, with the console itself hitting an impressive 106 million. Compare that to the most popular PC VR headset, the original Oculus Rift, which is sitting at only 0.29% of all Steam users.

Of course, that’s a slight false equivalency, as not every gaming PC has the hardware needed to run PC VR, while PS VR is guaranteed to work on any PlayStation 4 system. Still, with the requirement to have the PlayStation Move controllers, and more importantly in this privacy-focused time, the PlayStation Camera, it’s surprising how much of an uptake there’s been for it.

The future of PlayStation VR isn’t entirely clear just yet. While it’ll no doubt be part of the next generation – after all, why mention it at all if Sony was abandoning it, like the Vita – what form it takes is yet to be seen. Chances are the old headsets will remain compatible, and backwards compatibility will probably mean popular PS VR games like Beat Saber and Blood & Truth remain playable.

But on the other hand, a big upgrade in hardware for the PlayStation 5 also puts a new headset with improved specs on the table. Foveated rendering? Higher FOV? Inside-out tracking to kill off the camera for good? Who knows.

Regardless, if you don’t have the hardware for a PC headset and don’t want to enter the Facebook ecosystem with the Quest, PS VR remains by far the best VR solution, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon.

