Please Stop Sharing This Fake Footage Of New Zealand’s Deadly Volcanic Eruption

The December 9th eruption at New Zealand’s White Island/Whakaari volcano was a complicated tragedy. An unpredictable type of eruption happened at just the wrong time, leading to the deaths of 19 people, severe injuries to plenty more, a daring operation to recover the bodies of the dead that still remained on the island, and a contentious debate as to the nature of volcano tourism itself and the perception, versus the reality, of risk.

You would think that people would have the decency to not share fake images of this deadly incident online, but that’s sadly what’s happening, with a CGI video of an eruption being claimed to be unseen footage of the Whakaari eruption doing the rounds online. As with many similar viral media of eruptions in the past, this particular example is being spread for two reasons: a) people are simply not checking their sources, and b) in some cases, people know it’s fake, but they are sharing it anyway.

As noted by Stuff.co.nz, and by many responders to one of the inflammatory tweets, the video is a simulation made for New Zealand’s Auckland Museum, which attempts to portray an eruption from an underwater volcano near Rangitoto, Auckland – which, by the way, is around 200 kilometres (125 miles) away from Whakaari.

This video has also been shared on Facebook but has been labelled as “false information” by the website’s recent fact-checking initiative. No such service yet exists on Twitter, where the video can be shared without any such designations.

Unless you are explicitly explaining that this video is not of the lethal Whakaari eruption, please do not share this video. If you do, you aren’t just upsetting the families of the victims; you are also planting seeds of uncertainty in the minds of the general public who need to know who to trust in times of volcanic troubles: scientists, not random attention seekers on social media.

The same applies to any future eruptions, or earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and so on. It isn’t just unhelpful sharing fake images, or images of the wrong geologic event; the promulgation of misinformation is actively dangerous. If you see someone doing it, politely let them know what they are doing and why it’s wrong. If they don’t respond, then feel free to call them out on it to alert others.

