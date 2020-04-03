Home Business PLS&TY Enlists Rising & International Collaborators For ‘Very Special’ EP
Business

PLS&TY Enlists Rising & International Collaborators For ‘Very Special’ EP

written by Forbes April 3, 2020
PLS&TY Enlists Rising & International Collaborators For ‘Very Special’ EP
PLS&TY ″Feel Special″ photo

PLS&TY

Courtesy photo

As the global music industry gets increasingly smaller, artists are continuing to get more ambitious in connecting with overseas collaborators to help elevate their work and bring it to more people. While the world’s current situation won’t allow music fans to meet in person, they can still have a global dance party with PLS&TY’s new Very Special EP that drops today, April 3.

The record delivers the future-bass producer (neé Tommy Leas) and his signature style of feel-good dance music for wider audience than ever. The album includes British soul singer Kyan (on the synth-y opener “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”), Jamaican-born hitmaker Sean Kingston (who shines on the stomping title track) as well as a slew of up-and-coming producer and singers from the U.S.

“The Very Special EP comes at a time when so much uncertainty and negativity exist in today’s world,” PLS&TY shares in an exclusive statement. “I desire for the songs on the EP to be an escape for listeners everywhere. The project as a whole represents an abundance of joy with each record encapsulating positivity and an uplifting message: forget about your worries, because tonight, and every night, is ‘very special’ in the celebration of life, love, and good vibes.”

His collaborator on the EP’s title track, chart-topper Sean Kingston, emphasizes the positive message of the producers as well. “I really enjoy PLS&TY’s feel-good music that he always put out and it’s really what we need right now,” Kingston tells me exclusively. “I’ve always done happy music since the beginning of my career and this is a time where we all need that happy, uplifting music to bring us together during this tough time. Music brings people together and I hope Very Special can be part of that escape and let fans enjoy a special night away from worries.”

Stream this Very Special EP above.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Taylor Hall Trade Shows Coyotes Willing To Take...

December 16, 2019

BTS Score The Bestselling Album In South Korea...

December 20, 2019

Five Top WordPress Trends To Follow In 2020

February 10, 2020

Public Health Experts Say Coronavirus Exposure May Be...

January 22, 2020

Apple Cyber Monday 2019: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone,...

December 1, 2019

How AI And Robotics Can Change Taxation

January 9, 2020

Box Office: ‘Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey’ Is...

February 17, 2020

A Public Company CEO In The Making

January 11, 2020

How To Beat The Full Moon And Maximize...

December 12, 2019

The WeWork Of Apartments: LA’s First Co-Living Community

January 10, 2020

Leave a Comment